The diplomatic circus better known as the G7 summit is beginning to arrive in Cornwall.

Leaders from the world’s seven biggest advanced economies – including US president Joe Biden and German chancellor Angela Merkel – will gather in Carbis Bay and St Ives this weekend for talks on everything from climate change to coronavirus.

Just last night, Boris Johnson flew (yes, flew) from London to Newquay for the jamboree.

But residents living in this little corner of south west England are very much divided about such an event being foisted on them.

While some say it will help put the place on the global map, others have raised questions about the weeks of disruption they have already faced, the risk of Covid-19 spread, the environmental damage being done and the sheer astronomical cost of the summit.

Some have described the town as now resembling a military encampment with naval boats in the bay, road checks appearing at various points and military grade fencing being erected across the area. Some 5,500 police officers – many of them armed – and hundreds of military are on duty there.

Others have been left aghast by the environmental damage being done. Trees have been hacked down to build meeting rooms and roads have been resurfaced, while a constant stream of articulated lorries is bringing in diggers, building materials, security equipment and manpower.

Some suggest that lavishing tens of millions on security is entirely incongruous in what is England’s poorest region.

The Independent’s Colin Drury has been reporting from Carbis Bay and St Ives in recent days and will be here to answer your questions about how the town is responding to being at the centre of the summit.

He will be joined on the phone by Oliver Baines, a Cornwall organic farmer and Extinction Rebellion co-ordinator who will be stewarding protestors through St Ives as your questions come in.

