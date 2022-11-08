Jump to content

Tory MP refers Gavin Williamson bullying claim to parliamentary watchdog

Wendy Morton refers allegation to independent investigators – as Williamson apologises to cabinet for messages

Adam Forrest
Tuesday 08 November 2022 10:13
(REUTERS)

Gavin Williamson faces an independent investigation after Conservative MP Wendy Morton referred her allegation of abusive messages to a parliamentary watchdog.

The former chief whip has taken her claim to the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS), The Independent understands.

Mr Williamson sent WhatsApp messages to Ms Morton in which he claimed she had tried to “f*** us all over” over the lack of an invitation to the Queen’s funeral.

Rishi Sunak is under increasing pressure over his decision to bring Mr Williamson back into government, with a senior civil servant at the Ministry of Defence (MoD) telling The Guardian he told them to “slit your throat” and “jump out of the window”.

Sir Gavin, who was sacked as defence secretary in 2019, issued a statement denying the broad allegations in latest report – but did not specifically deny using the language alleged.

“I strongly reject this allegation and have enjoyed good working relationships with the many brilliant officials I have worked with across government,” he said. “No specific allegations have ever been brought to my attention.”

The newspaper said the MoD official, who later left government, raised the alleged incidents with the department’s head of HR. But it was understood the Cabinet Office’s propriety and ethics team has not received an official complaint about Sir Gavin’s conduct.

Cabinet minister Mel Stride has said it would be “utterly, utterly unacceptable” if the under-fire minister did tell a senior civil servant to “slit your throat”.

Sir Gavin apologised for sending abusive messages to a colleague at Tuesday morning’s cabinet meeting, fellow cabinet minister Grant Shapps has said.

Asked if Mr Williamson is a bully, business secretary told reporters: “Not in my experience. Clearly he shouldn’t have sent those (messages), he’s recognised that and he’s apologised about it.”

Speaking about the alleged “slit your throat” comments, he added: “I don’t think there was a formal complaint, so let’s wait and see what’s said about that.”

Asked about the pet tarantula Mr Williamson kept in his office while he was chief whip, Mr Stride said: “The reality with Cronus is he was much touted but he never actually was released to bite anybody.”

