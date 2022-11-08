Gavin Williamson news – live: Bullying row grows as minister ‘told civil servant to slit throat’
Sir Gavin also reportedly told civil servant to ‘jump out of the window’
Related video: Grant Shapps says Williamson's text messages to chief whip were 'unacceptable'
Allegations of bullying against Sir Gavin Williamson continue to mount, with reports that he told a senior civil servant to “slit your throat” while he was serving as defence secretary.
Rishi Sunak is under increasing pressure over his decision to give his ally a seat in the cabinet after The Guardian reported fresh incendiary claims about his conduct.
A Ministry of Defence official told the outlet that Sir Gavin made the remarks in front of colleagues in a meeting, and on another occasion told them to “jump out of the window”.
Sir Gavin, who is now Mr Sunak’s Cabinet Office minister, said he “strongly” rejects the allegation and insisted he has “enjoyed good working relationships” with officials.
But the allegations, including that Sir Gavin “deliberately demeaned and intimidated” the civil servant on a regular basis, will only add to the calls from opposition parties for his sacking.
Earlier, the prime minister had expressed “full confidence” in his minister, despite describing expletive-laden messages he sent to former chief whip Wendy Morton as “not acceptable”.
Blow to vulnerable states as Rishi Sunak shuns calls for climate reparations
Rishi Sunak has dealt a blow to the developing countries hardest-hit by climate change by shunning appeals for the UK to contribute towards reparations for the natural disasters caused by hundreds of years of industrial pollution.
Thirty-year-old demands for a fund to pay for the permanent loss and damage caused by extreme weather were discussed for the first time on the floor of the Cop27 climate change conference in Egypt, with calls for the UK and other rich nations to join Belgium, Denmark and Scotland in committing cash.
But the prime minister made no reference to the topic in his five-minute speech in the resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, instead recommitting to a 2020 pledge of £11.6bn for climate funding over five years and tripling to £1.5bn the UK’s contribution towards measures to boost resilience against future disasters.
Read the details in this joint detail from Saphora Smith and Andrew Woodcock:
Blow to vulnerable states as Rishi Sunak shuns calls for climate reparations
‘Highway to climate hell’: UN chief warns world losing battle against warming
You can also follow our live coverage of Cop27 in this live blog by my colleague Alisha Rahaman Sarkar:
Rising energy prices ‘a reason to act faster’ on climate change, says Sunak
Climate conference 2022
Insulating social housing would save tenants £700m a year
Rishi Sunak’s government has been urged to retrofit England’s social housing stock, as a new report found energy-efficiency measures would save tenants £700m a year.
If England’s council and housing association homes were insulated and draft-proofed, energy bills would be cut by 42 per cent and residents would save £567 a year on average, it found.
The National Housing Federation (NHF) research said a major retrofit scheme to fix some of the country’s leakiest homes would benefit the environment and ease the cost of living crisis.
Adam Forrest has more:
Social housing insulation would save tenants £700m a year on energy bills
Leaky homes ‘major culprit’ in cost of living crisis, says top housing body calling for retrofit scheme
Conservative Party accused of being in ‘denial’ about Islamophobia within its own ranks
The Conservative Party is facing renewed accusations it is failing to tackle Islamophobia – both in society and within its own ranks.
Labour Party chair Anneliese Dodds has written to her opposite number Nadhim Zahawi during Islamophobia Awareness Month, demanding action.
It comes as recent figures show anti-Muslim hate crimes are on the rise in the UK, and an investigation into alleged Islamophobia by a Tory MP continues.
Read the details in this exclusive from Matt Mathers:
Tory party accused of being in ‘denial’ about ‘Islamophobia’ within its own ranks
Exclusive: Labour Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds has written to Nadhim Zahawi setting out her concerns
Labour attempt to force Sunak to reveal what he knew about Braverman
Labour will attempt to use a vote in the House of Commons to force Rishi Sunak to reveal what he knew about Suella Braverman’s security lapses when he re-appointed her home secretary.
The prime minister is facing questions about his judgement after he put her in his cabinet just days after she was forced to resign for a breach of the ministerial code.
Since then she has admitted that she sent official government documents to her private email on six different occasions.
My colleague Kate Devlin reports:
Labour attempt to force Sunak to reveal what he knew about Braverman
‘Security is too important,’ says Yvette Cooper
Gavin Williamson reportedly told civil servant ‘slit your throat’
Sir Gavin Williamson allegedly told a senior civil servant to “slit your throat” in what they claimed was a bullying campaign while he was defence secretary.
Rishi Sunak is under increasing pressure over his decision to bring his ally back into government after The Guardian reported fresh incendiary claims about his conduct.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) official told the outlet Sir Gavin made the remarks in front of colleagues in a meeting, and on another occasion told them to “jump out of the window”.
Read more about the allegations against Sir Gavin in this report:
Gavin Williamson reportedly told civil servant ‘slit your throat’
Rishi Sunak under fresh pressure over decision to bring his ally back into government
