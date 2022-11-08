✕ Close Related video: Grant Shapps says Williamson’s text messages to chief whip were ‘unacceptable’

Allegations of bullying against Sir Gavin Williamson continue to mount, with reports that he told a senior civil servant to “slit your throat” while he was serving as defence secretary.

Rishi Sunak is under increasing pressure over his decision to give his ally a seat in the cabinet after The Guardian reported fresh incendiary claims about his conduct.

A Ministry of Defence official told the outlet that Sir Gavin made the remarks in front of colleagues in a meeting, and on another occasion told them to “jump out of the window”.

Sir Gavin, who is now Mr Sunak’s Cabinet Office minister, said he “strongly” rejects the allegation and insisted he has “enjoyed good working relationships” with officials.

But the allegations, including that Sir Gavin “deliberately demeaned and intimidated” the civil servant on a regular basis, will only add to the calls from opposition parties for his sacking.

Earlier, the prime minister had expressed “full confidence” in his minister, despite describing expletive-laden messages he sent to former chief whip Wendy Morton as “not acceptable”.