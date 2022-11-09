✕ Close Sunak under pressure over Gavin Williamson and Suella Braverman cabinet appointments

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak’s judgement is under question as Sir Gavin Williamson quit his cabinet just a fortnight after his appointment.

The prime minister will also appear in the House of Commons to face parliamentarians following the loss of his ally, who stood down after saying that the allegations of bullying has become “a distraction” from the work of the government and he was stepping down to “clear” his name.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Sunak could face pressure to explain why he gave Sir Gavin - who had already been sacked by Theresa May and Boris Johnson - a senior ministerial role despite being aware that he faced an investigation in relation to his behaviour.

Mr Sunak is already facing questions over the reappointment of Suella Braverman, six days after she was sacked from Liz Truss cabinet.

Sir Gavin’s decision to quit as minister without portfolio last night followed allegations he sent expletive-laden messages to former chief whip Wendy Morton. He was also accused of bullying a former official at the Ministry of Defence and engaged in “unethical and immoral” behaviour while he was chief whip.