Rishi Sunak faces a grilling at Prime Minister’s Questions following the resignation of Sir Gavin Williamson over claims he bullied his colleagues.
Labour leader Keir Starmer is expected to ask the prime minister why he hired Sir Gavin despite him being sacked from government twice before.
Mr Sunak was also aware of a complaint against the Staffordshire South MP before promoting him to the cabinet, although his allies say he was not aware of the specific nature of the allegations.
Earlier, a cabinet minister defended Mr Sunak’s decision to hire Sir Gavin and described the PM’s judgement as “fabulous”.
Gillian Keegan, the education secretary, said on Wednesday morning that the PM did not know "any specific allegations" against Sir Gavin.
Ms Keegan insisted Mr Sunak possesses the "highest degree of integrity and judgment". "I’ve worked with him for many years. He has integrity, he has fabulous judgment," she told the BBC.
Williamson must be stripped of knighthood if bullying claims upheld
Sir Gavin Williamson should be stripped of his knighthood if bullying allegations against him are upheld, the Liberal Democrats have said.
Wendy Chamberlain, the party’s chief whip has written to the government on the matter, claiming that Sir Gavin’s behaviour suggests “a bullying culture at the very top of the Conservative Party.”
Full letter:
‘Shivers down my spine': Twitter users react to Hancock jungle promo video
Twitter users have been reacting to a promo video of Matt Hancock preparing to enter I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!
In the short clip, Mr Hancock says he’s going into the jungle partly to show that MPs are “normal human beings”.
Some people are unconvinced, however, that he is the best candidate for that particular job.
“That smile sent shivers down my spine,” one person,
Why was Williamson brought back in? Labour MP asks
A shadow minister has questioned why Rishi Sunak appointed Sir Gavin Williamson to his government in the first place after he resigned over claims he bullied colleagues and officials.
David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, claimed it was an “indication that the prime minister is weak”. He also claimed that Mr Sunak is in No 10 Downing Street but “not really in control”. The European Research Group are “in control”, Mr Lammy added.
More comments from My Lammy’s BBC interview below:
‘We’re not in a climate crisis’: David Frost joins thinktank that disputes global heating
Former Brexit minister David Frost has joined a controversial thinktank that denies global heating is a problem, declaring: “We’re not in a climate emergency.”
The Global Warming Policy Foundation – founded by ex-Conservative chancellor Nigel Lawson – has faced calls for it to be stripped of charitable status because of its policy stance.
Our deputy politics editor Rob Merrick reports:
‘No climate crisis’: David Frost joins thinktank that disputes global heating
Global Warming Policy Foundation provides ‘objective view’, ex-Brexit minister argues
‘Never acceptable’: Williamson’s anti-bullying campaign video resurfaces after sacking
A video of Sir Gavin Williamson fronting a Department for Education anti-bullying campaign has resurfaced following his exit from the government over alleged abusive comments towards colleagues and officials.
“Bullying is never acceptable,” Sir Gavin says in the official video. “Everyone school must have anti-bullying policies in place so that no pupil fears coming to school or working online”.
The video was published in November 2020 while Sir Gavin served as the education secretary. He was sacked from the role by Boris Johnson over the A-level results fiasco.
Our policy correspondent Jon Stone has the full report:
Gavin Williamson fronted government’s flagship anti-bullying campaign
Minister quit on Tuesday night over numerous bullying allegations
Sir Gavin was under ‘immense pressure’ during time as chief whip
Gavin Williamson was under “immense pressure” during his time as chief whip but managed to “bring people together”, one of his former special advisers has said.
Angus Walker was speaking after Sir Gavin resigned from the government amid mounting claims of bullying against him, which he denies.
Mr Walker described the affair as “deeply unpleasant” but defended his old boss, who he described as an “effective operator”.
Sir Gavin served as chief whip from 2016-2017 under ex-PM Theresa May during the Brexit era. He was instrumental in May’s leadership campaign to replace David Cameron.
The South Staffordshire MP was later sacked by Ms May after she accused him of leaking details of a National Security Council meeting, which he denied.
Sir Gavin would go on to play key roles in the leadership campaigns of Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, the current PM.
Sixth council takes legal action to stop asylum seekers being housed in hotel
A sixth local authority is taking legal action to stop the government using a hotel to house asylum seekers.
North Northamptonshire Council wants to prevent migrants being accommodated at the Royal Hotel in Kettering.
The authority applied to the High Court for an emergency injunction and is considering its next steps after this was dismissed.
Council leader Jason Smithers said: "We do not feel that the Royal Hotel in Kettering is the appropriate place to accommodate asylum seekers for a number of reasons.
"We do not feel the proposals have been properly considered to ensure the best possible welfare can be provided to asylum seekers and the local communities in which they are housed.
"We are now considering our options in light of the injunction’s dismissal by the High Court."
Tackling inflation more important than school funding, education secretary says
Curbing rampant inflation is more important than protecting school budgets, the education secretary says – ahead of expected steep cuts in next week’s ‘budget’.
Gillian Keegan said the level of school funding would be “irrelevant” if the government failed to get a grip on soaring prices, arguing: ‘Everybody is worried about inflation.”
Education is already facing a £3.4bn real-terms cut in funding in the 2023-24 financial year – because inflation is more than 10 per cent, not the forecast 4 per cent when the budget was set.
But the chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, is expected to impose further cuts on frontline departments, on 17 November, as he seeks to find up to £35bn of spending cuts in what has been dubbed “austerity mark two”.
Read the full story from Deputy political editor Rob Merrick here:
Tackling inflation more important than school funding, education secretary says
Size of budgets ’irrelevant’ without firm grip on soaring prices, Gillian Keegan argues
There will be a ‘landslide' vote for Hancock to eat crocodile anus
There will be a “landslide” vote across the country for Matt Hancock to eat crocodile anus on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, a Labour MP has joked.
Jonathan Reynolds, the shadow business secretary, criticised Mr Hancock’s decision to enter the jungle while still parliament remains sitting.
He said it “demeans” politics. Mr Hancock, the former health secretary who represents West Suffolk, joins the reality TV show tonight. He says he’s doing so to promote some of his campaigns, such as dyslexia awareness.
Matt Hancock ‘doesn’t expect to serve in Government again’ after I’m A Celebrity
Matt Hancock says he “does not expect to serve in Government again” after taking part in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!
The former health secretary and West Suffolk MP said he had received a lot of support for his decision to appear on the ITV reality show, and said it would be a good way to engage with a younger audience.
He reiterated that he could be reached at any point to deal with “urgent constituency matters” despite being over 10,000 miles away in the Australian jungle.
Read the full story here:
Matt Hancock ‘doesn’t expect to serve in Government again’ after I’m A Celebrity
The former health secretary claims he has received a lot of support over his appearance on the programme despite widespread criticism
