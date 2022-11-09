✕ Close Sunak under pressure over Gavin Williamson and Suella Braverman cabinet appointments

Rishi Sunak faces a grilling at Prime Minister’s Questions following the resignation of Sir Gavin Williamson over claims he bullied his colleagues.

Labour leader Keir Starmer is expected to ask the prime minister why he hired Sir Gavin despite him being sacked from government twice before.

Mr Sunak was also aware of a complaint against the Staffordshire South MP before promoting him to the cabinet, although his allies say he was not aware of the specific nature of the allegations.

Earlier, a cabinet minister defended Mr Sunak’s decision to hire Sir Gavin and described the PM’s judgement as “fabulous”.

Gillian Keegan, the education secretary, said on Wednesday morning that the PM did not know "any specific allegations" against Sir Gavin.

Ms Keegan insisted Mr Sunak possesses the "highest degree of integrity and judgment". "I’ve worked with him for many years. He has integrity, he has fabulous judgment," she told the BBC.