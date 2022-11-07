Jump to content

Rishi Sunak’s ‘full confidence’ in Williamson despite ‘unacceptable’ texts

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Monday 07 November 2022 12:41
Oliver Dowden admits Sunak is aware of Gavin Williamson bullying complaint

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has expressed “full confidence” in cabinet minister Sir Gavin Williamson, despite describing messages he sent to a former chief whip as “not acceptable”.

Sir Gavin has voiced “regret” for the expletive-laden texts sent to Wendy Morton, complaining at his exclusion from the congregation for the funeral of the Queen.

But Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer today said he was “clearly not suitable” for his job in the Cabinet Office, calling his appointment a sign of how “weak” Mr Sunak is.

At a regular Westminster media briefing today, Mr Sunak’s official spokesperson refused to discuss reports that Conservative chair Sir Jake Berry had warned him not to give the former education secretary a government job until Ms Morton’s complaint had been dealt with.

The PM was aware that a complaint had been made at the time of the appointment, but had not been told the content of the messages, said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that Mr Sunak took a “zero tolerance” approach to bullying within government,But asked whether the PM had “full confidence” in Sir Gavin, he replied: “Yes.”

The PM’s spokesperson said he was not aware of fresh allegations that Sir Gavin as chief whip discussed a female MP’s private life in a way which she interpreted as a threat.

“If there was a formal complaint, that would be considered very seriously,” he added.

Pressed on why Sir Gavin is still in post if Mr Sunak views the texts he sent as unacceptable, the spokesperson said: “There is a process going on... The prime minister has said that it’s right to let that process happen.

“He welcomes that Gavin Williamson has expressed regret about those comments, which he doesn’t think are acceptable.”

The spokesperson said Mr Sunak felt Sir Gavin had “an important contribution to make to government”.

Although the government’s website lists no official responsibilities for the minister without portfolio, the spokesperson said he was playing a role in “cross-government co-ordination”, and would be working on the Great campaign to promote Britain overseas.

