Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer went head-to-head on Wednesday evening in their final debate of the 2024 general election, just eight days before the country heads to the polls.

Hosted by Mishal Husain, it was the third face-off between the party leaders since the prime minister called the election in late May.

Following the first head-to-head clash on ITV, John Retoul argued that Sunak was quicker and sharper, but it wasn’t enough. Meanwhile, a YouGov snap poll showed nearly a dead heat, with 51 per cent saying Sunak “won”, and 49 per cent Starmer.

We want to know what you made of the latest clash between the Labour and Conservative party leaders. Did you find the dynamic tonight different from the previous debate?

Who came out on top for you this time? What were the triumphs and sticking points? And have the televised debates during the election campaign changed how you will use your vote at all?

Share your thoughts by adding them in the comments — we’ll highlight the most insightful ones as they come in.

