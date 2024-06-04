Sunak the underdog became a scrappy terrier – but will it change anything?

“Gentlemen, please!” begged Julie Etchingham like an exasperated school ma’am at a rowdy PTA quiz night. “We will lower our voices.”

Unexpectedly, the disrupter in the room, who kept talking over both his opponent and the chair was the usually well-mannered prime minister, proving that nobody tears up the Queensberry rules quicker than a posh boy with his back to the wall.

Edifying it was not. But the first leader’s debate of the 2024 election was undeniably more lively than the dreary arguments between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn in 2019.