Watch live as new MPs sworn into House of Commons following general election

Watch live as new MPs are sworn into the House of Commons on Tuesday 9 July, following the general election.

There will be 411 MPs representing Labour thanks to their landslide win, while the Conservatives form the opposition with 121 seats.

The Liberal Democrats take 72 seats in the Commons, with the SNP on nine, Reform UK on five and the Green Party on four.

Once sworn in, Labour’s Diane Abbott will earn the symbolic title Mother of the House.

The moniker is given to the female MP with the longest continuous service.

Ms Abbott, 70, was first elected in June 1987 – becoming the first black woman elected to the House of Commons.

Some believed that her ally, Jeremy Corbyn, would become Father of the House.

But Sir Edward Leigh, 73, Conservative MP for Gainsborough, pipped him to the title, as he was sworn in moments before Mr Corbyn after the June 1983 election.

Elsewhere, the youngest MP is believed to be Sam Carling, 22, the new Labour MP for North West Cambridgeshire.

He narrowly won the seat, with Conservative candidate Shailesh Vara just 39 votes behind.