Starmer vows to deliver after landslide victory as Farage hands Labour power

Sir Keir Starmer has been handed the keys to Downing Street with a landslide victory for Labour after Nigel Farage’s Reform UK split the Tory vote.

In a night of stunning results, there was a bloodbath at the top of the Tory party, with a record number of cabinet ministers losing their seats.

By 5am, a record eight top ministers had gone, with Commons leader Penny Mordaunt, defence secretary Grant Shapps, and education secretary Gillian Keegan among the big beasts voted out.

One notable surprise survivor was chancellor Jeremy Hunt, whose seat was expected to fall to the Lib Dems.

Starmer celebrates victory ( Sky )

Meanwhile, on the right, Nigel Farage led a breakthrough for Reform UK winning a Westminster seat at the eighth attempt in Clacton, where he is joined by at least three others – Lee Anderson in Ashfield, Richard Tice in Boston and Skegness and Ruper Lowe in Great Yarmouth.

Labour was on course for a landslide but did not have it all their own way as an early prediction of a 170-majority from the exit poll shrank as results came in.

Some of their strongest success came at the expense of the SNP in Scotland, who looked set to lose more than 30 seats.

But pollster Professor Sir John Curtice said that it was clear “Labour have not made much advance” and the Tory vote had been split by Reform UK.

Mr Sunak easily won his Richmond and Northallerton seat with 48 per cent of the vote despite a scare from some of the polls but conceded defeat from the platform, confirming he had already called Sir Keir Starmer to offer his congratulations.

He told Tory members and candidates: “I am sorry.”

Sunak arrives to the count in Richmond ( PA )

Sir Keir Starmer told activists in central London: “This is what it is for a changed Labour Party ready to restore service for working people.

“Across our country, people will be waking up relieved. Now we can look forward into the morning. The sunlight will be shining strong through the day on a country which after 14 years has an opportunity to get its future back.”

Earlier at his count, he said the country was “ready for change” as Labour appeared on course for a landslide win in the general election.

The Labour leader, who will become the UK’s next prime minister, said: “You have voted, it is now time for us to deliver.”

In his acceptance speech after being re-elected in Holborn and St Pancras, Sir Keir said: “Tonight, people here and around the country have spoken and they are saying they're ready for change.

“To end the politics of performance and return to politics as public service.”

He added: “You have voted, it is now time for us to deliver.”

His party took some important scalps and massive gains.

However, among the shock Labour casualties to a pro-Gaza candidate was Jonathan Ashworth, who had played a major role in the campaign but lost his seat in Leicester South. A split vote in nearby Leicester East seat saw the only Tory gain.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage gives a victory speech at Clacton Leisure Centre in Essex ( PA )

Meanwhile, former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith defied predictions in Chingford and Woodford Green and held on after Faiza Shaheen, who had been ditched by Labour and stood as an independent, split the Labour vote.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting only scraped home in Ilford by around 500 votes because of a pro-Gaza candidate against him.

Another shadow cabinet member, Thangham Debbanaire, lost her Bristol Central seat to the Green co-leader Carla Denyer.

Meanwhile, the Lib Dems were celebrating huge gains despite polling fourth in the national vote share. They were on course for their highest number of seats in a single election, topping 50 after their leader Sir Ed Davey spent most of the election campaign doing stunts and falling in water.

Sir Ed hailed the Liberal Democrats’ “exceptional” election result. He said the party had put voters’ concerns “at the heart of our campaign”, adding that he had “rather enjoyed” the six-week run-up to the election.

Speaking at The King’s Centre in Chessington, southwest London, following the announcement, he said: “I think we’ve fought a positive campaign. I like to think that people enjoyed how we put over our ideas.

“But our policies on health and care, on helping people with the cost of living crisis, and on tackling the sewage scandal, they’ve been heard louder and clearer because of the way we presented ourselves in this positive light.

Sir Ed Davey’s Liberal Democrats are on course for their highest number of seats at a general election ( Yui Mok/PA )

“I think it’s possible to have a serious debate as well as having a bit of fun. I don’t take myself as a politician seriously. I want to take the concerns of the British people seriously.

“I hope that the style we’ve gone about it has encouraged people to join the Liberal Democrats. It’s certainly encouraged them to vote for us. This is an exceptional result, a historic result for the Liberal Democrats."

Meanwhile, after winning Clacton, Mr Farage declared that his right-wing Reform UK had made a significant breakthrough. He told reporters at Clacton leisure centre: “It shows that there is a level of disenchantment with politics. I think people are looking for something different.

“But, and here’s the important thing, this is not a protest vote. They’re not saying two fingers up to the establishment. They’re saying, ‘You know what, we really agree with what these guys are saying, we really agree with what they're saying about tax levels, we agree with what they say about levels of legal net migration’.

“I promise you the enthusiasm of people voting Reform UK is truly extraordinary.”

On changes to the electoral system, Mr Farage added: “I was Nigel Farage MEP for 21 years, I won two national elections under proportional representation.

“Believe you me, the appetite for electoral reform is going to be enormous after this election, and that's one of the many things that I'm going to be up front, out there, campaigning for. I might even work with the Lib Dems on that.”

Meanwhile, the autopsy into the reasons for the Tory defeat had begun.

An early contribution came from Dame Andrea Leadsom, who said: “The Conservative Party has not been conservative enough.”

Former home secretary Suella Braverman all but announced her leadership bid after winning Fareham and Waterlooville. “I’m sorry that my party didn’t listen to you. The Conservative Party has let you down,” she said.

Suella Braverman is expected to be a Tory leadership contender following the election ( Andrew Matthews/PA )

“You, the great British people, voted for us over 14 years and we did not keep our promises.”

Ms Braverman, a likely leadership contender if Rishi Sunak quits following the election, said: “I will do everything in my power to rebuild trust.

“We need to listen to you, you have spoken to us very clearly.”

But in her concession speech, Ms Mordaunt warned against the party “appealing to a smaller slice of the pie”.

And the first Tory casualty of the night, former justice secretary Robert Buckland, blamed Tory MPs who briefed against the leadership and forgot “that it is important to be competent in government”.