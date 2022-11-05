Huge crowds join People’s Assembly March calling for General Election now
Early vote rally reflects public ‘anger and determination’, say organisers
Thousands have taken to the streets of London to demand a general election now, along with greater support for ordinary people struggling with the cost of living crisis.
The “Britain is Broken” march on parliament was led by trade unions and community organisations, with speakers including Mick Lynch and Jeremy Corbyn. They were joined by climate protesters carrying Extinction Rebellion flags.
Organisers from the People’s Assembly campaign group said they wanted to “shut down London” to force ministers to listen to calls a national poll, fairer pay settlements new cost of living support measures and more.
“The government is in a deep crisis and the third prime minister in a matter of months has been decided by a tiny elite. We want to make this the biggest demonstration possible to force them to a general election and in solidarity with every striking worker,” said Ramona McCartney, the national organiser for the People’s Assembly.
“We want working-class people to join us on this day to demonstrate how angry and determined we are, and fight the new wave of austerity the government is forcing on us.”
More than 465,000 people have signed a petition set up by The Independent arguing it is time for voters to decide who should govern the country as part of our Election Now campaign.
Speakers at Saturday’s protest include Mr Lynch, secretary general of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers Union, former Labour leader Mr Corbyn, his former shadow chancellor John McDonnell and former Labour MP Laura Pidcock.
A poll for The Independent this week found almost two-thirds (61 per cent) of voters want an early election. Focus groups have also seen a surge in desire for a fresh national vote from both Tory and Labour voters in recent weeks.
Ed Dorrell, a director at the Public First research and strategy group, said the demand for an election had come up “a lot more” in its recent focus groups. “There’s a general sense that the Tory government has run out of steam, a general sense that we need to start again,” he said.
Both Labour and Liberal Democrats have stepped up general election planning since Liz Truss was forced to resign, according to party sources.
More than 500 people have signed up to lobby MPs on the need for a vote at meetings in parliament on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of a TUC-led “general election now” rally. Hundreds more are expected to join a People Assembly’s march for an election on 5 November.
The Independent petition calling for a general election
It is a simple and fundamental principle that the government derives its democratic legitimacy from the people. The future of the country must not be decided by plotting and U-turns at Westminster; it must be decided by the people in a general election. And for this reason, The Independent is calling for an election to be held. Have your say and sign our election petition by clicking here
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies