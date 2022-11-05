Huge crowds join People’s Assembly March calling for General Election now

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thousands have taken to the streets of London to demand a general election now, along with greater support for ordinary people struggling with the cost of living crisis.

The “Britain is Broken” march on parliament was led by trade unions and community organisations, with speakers including Mick Lynch and Jeremy Corbyn. They were joined by climate protesters carrying Extinction Rebellion flags.

Organisers from the People’s Assembly campaign group said they wanted to “shut down London” to force ministers to listen to calls a national poll, fairer pay settlements new cost of living support measures and more.

Jeremy Corbyn joined the demonstration near parliament (Reuters)

Extinction Rebellion marchers taking part in the protest in London (PA)

“The government is in a deep crisis and the third prime minister in a matter of months has been decided by a tiny elite. We want to make this the biggest demonstration possible to force them to a general election and in solidarity with every striking worker,” said Ramona McCartney, the national organiser for the People’s Assembly.

“We want working-class people to join us on this day to demonstrate how angry and determined we are, and fight the new wave of austerity the government is forcing on us.”

More than 465,000 people have signed a petition set up by The Independent arguing it is time for voters to decide who should govern the country as part of our Election Now campaign.

Speakers at Saturday’s protest include Mr Lynch, secretary general of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers Union, former Labour leader Mr Corbyn, his former shadow chancellor John McDonnell and former Labour MP Laura Pidcock.

RMT chief Mick Lynch on the march (PA)

A protester calling for home secretary Suella Braverman to resign (PA)

A poll for The Independent this week found almost two-thirds (61 per cent) of voters want an early election. Focus groups have also seen a surge in desire for a fresh national vote from both Tory and Labour voters in recent weeks.

Ed Dorrell, a director at the Public First research and strategy group, said the demand for an election had come up “a lot more” in its recent focus groups. “There’s a general sense that the Tory government has run out of steam, a general sense that we need to start again,” he said.

Both Labour and Liberal Democrats have stepped up general election planning since Liz Truss was forced to resign, according to party sources.

March for general election passes parliament (PA)

The Tories are on their third Prime Minister since the 2019 election (PA)

More than 500 people have signed up to lobby MPs on the need for a vote at meetings in parliament on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of a TUC-led “general election now” rally. Hundreds more are expected to join a People Assembly’s march for an election on 5 November.

