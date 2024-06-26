Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Independent is giving readers the chance to chat directly with candidates from some of the major political parties in a special general election series of Ask Me Anything events.

In this question and answer session, our community can chat exclusively with Reform UK’s Howard Cox, who is hoping to be elected MP for Dover and Deal, in Kent, a key battleground for the party.

Mr Cox is the founder of the Fair Fuel UK campaign, lobbying to freeze fuel tax and keep petrol prices down. He calls himself a “lifelong Conservative voter” who felt compelled to run for Reform “because it no longer represents my values: low taxes, a small state, sound defence, effective border control, sensible transport, strong law and order, and supporting small businesses.”

Two of Reform’s core five pledges are to do with migration. The party says it would freeze non-essential immigration, but concedes there would be exceptions with work in healthcare considered essential.

Elsewhere, the party pledges big tax cuts for small businesses, an overhaul of the adult social care system, scrapping the net zero target, banning ‘transgender ideology’ in schools, and axing the rest of the HS2 rail link.

If you have a question about Reform’s manifesto, pledges or policies submit it now, or when Howard Cox joins you live at 6pm on July 1 for the “Ask Me Anything” event.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article.

Scroll down or click here to leave your comment.

If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question. For a full guide on how to comment click here.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they may be hidden until the Q&A starts.