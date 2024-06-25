Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Independent is giving readers the chance to chat directly with candidates from some of the major political parties in a special general election series of Ask Me Anything events.

In this question and answer session, our community can chat exclusively with SNP candidate Drew Hendry, who is looking to hold his seat on July 4.

Hendry was first elected in 2015, then again in 2017 and 2019. He is the SNP candidate for Inverness, Skye and West Ross-Shire and currently serves as the SNP’s Westminster spokesperson for the economy.

In its manifesto, the party makes it plain that it wants to rejoin the European Union and the single market, and “reverse the damage of Brexit”.

That only looks likely to be an option if Scotland becomes independent, so it’s unsurprising that the SNP is also pledging to “intensify” the pressure to secure Scottish independence.

If you have a question about the SNP’s manifesto, pledges or policies submit it now, or when Drew Hendry joins you live at 1pm on Thursday June 27 for the “Ask Me Anything” event.

