Watch live aerials of central London as Sunak expected to call snap general election

Watch live aerials of central London as Rishi Sunak is set to announce a snap general election.

The Prime Minister is due to make a statement outside No 10 soon after 5pm on Wednesday 22 May, and is expected to name a summer polling date.

Rumours about an announcement swirled all day amid some rare welcome news for Mr Sunak, as official figures showed inflation slowed to 2.3 per cent in April, the lowest level since July 2021.

The rumour mill was stoked further as it emerged defence secretary Grant Shapps delayed a trip to the Baltic states by a few hours and foreign secretary David Cameron cut short a visit to Albania so they could attend a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Ministers attended the meeting at 4pm and the prime minister is now set to address the nation.

After months of speculation, Mr Sunak may have decided that improved economic figures and the prospect of flights heading to Rwanda gives him an opportunity to make up the difference with Labour’s huge lead in the polls.