Watch live from 10 Downing Street as Britons vote in general election

Watch a live view of 10 Downing Street as Britons vote in the general election on Thursday 4 July.

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer have already cast their ballots as they vie to win the election after weeks of campaigning.

Polling stations across the UK opened at 7am, giving millions of voters the chance to decide if the Tory incumbent remains in the top job or the Labour leader enters Downing Street.

Opinion polls suggest Labour is on course to secure a big majority in the House of Commons and form a new government.

Mr Sunak, who has insisted the results are not a foregone conclusion despite dire poll ratings for his party, voted in his Richmond constituency.

He waved at reporters as he and his wife Akshata Murty arrived hand-in-hand at the Kirby Sigston Village Hall, as he hopes to be returned to parliament as the MP for Richmond and Northallerton.

Sir Keir was also joined by his wife, Victoria, as he visited a polling station in his Holborn and St Pancras constituency.

The Labour leader told his final rally in Redditch, Worcestershire, on Wednesday night to “imagine a Britain moving forward together with a Labour government”.