What Gen Z really think about Nigel Farage (and it’s not what you think)

Bushtucker trials are the new Brexit – thanks to the inclusion of one of the most polarising politicians in the history of modern Britain entering the jungle of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! The arrival of the former Ukip leader and Brexit party MEP Nigel Farage into the South African bush (wearing, naturally, a pair of Union Jack socks) has won him a surprising new fanbase: Gen Z. That’s right, the politician labelled by many as the most abhorrent “racist” toad in politics is being backed by the super woke because they think he’s being “body shamed” on ITV and actually like the fact he looks like a cartoon frog.

Thanks to my parents, I’m used to living in a house as split as a failed cake-mix by opinions on Farage. As Brexiters sought a decision to seek a divorce from the EU, my mum was wondering whether to seek a divorce with my dad; their views were so polar and grating. As a result, we don’t talk about politics in my house anymore, but my 72-year-old father, I’ve now realised, has a surprising amount in common with Gen Z (anyone between 11 and 26 years old).

He loves Farage and Love Island and has more followers online than I do. Yes, he did once get banned from Instagram and won’t tell us why (I dread to think) but what’s going on here? Do boomers and the wokest, most diverse generation of all time have way more in common than they believe? As a millennial, I’m starting to feel caught in the middle.