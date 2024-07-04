George Galloway Workers Party campaigner ‘assaulted outside polling station’

Support truly

A woman said to be affiliated with George Galloway’s Workers Party was allegedly assaulted outside a polling station in Rochdale.

Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to reports of an assault on Victoria Street, in the town of Littleborough, just before 11.30am on Thursday as voters headed to cast their ballots in the general election.

The force said in a statement: “A woman was assaulted by a male. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.”

The Littleborough United Reformed Church, situated on Victoria Street, is being used as a polling station.

Mr Galloway, the seven-time MP who is standing to retain the Rochdale seat he won in a February by-election, alleged: “Our female polling station attendant in Littleborough has just been brutally assaulted outside the polling station where no officer was in attendance.”

The assault took place on Victoria Street, Greater Manchester Police said ( Google Maps )

A spokesperson for the Workers Party of Britain told the Manchester Evening News they are “very concerned about the assault” against the woman.

“Laying hands on a campaigner, especially a woman, is entirely unacceptable, and we sincerely hope that this incident is swiftly and thoroughly addressed,” they added.

The Independent has approached the Workers Party for further information.

It comes just days after the party said its candidate in the West Midlands constituency of Sutton Coldfield, Wajad Burkey, was suspending his campaign after his son was allegedly attacked by a group with a baseball bat.

“I have suspended my campaign as I am fearful frankly for my life,” Mr Burkey said in a statement issued by the party. West Midlands Police confirmed a man had been attacked with a baseball bat on Beaconsfield Road in the town on Sunday, the BBC reported.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday the Workers Party said: “The growing list of assaults against our members these last weeks and months expose that the lackeys of the establishment are increasingly rattled. But they will not hound us off of the streets of our hometowns.”

They added: “We must stand boldly, united and steadfast in the face of political violence. And we demand justice for our comrades – an injury to one is an injury to all.”