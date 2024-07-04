General election – live: Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak join millions voting across UK today
Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer have visited their polling stations, as has former PM Boris Johnson
Millions of people across the country are heading to polling stations to vote in a general election that could deliver a major shake-up of British politics and end 14 years of Conservative government.
The prime minister was up early to cast his ballot alongside his wife Akshata Murty in his North Yorkshire constituency and Keir Starmer, who appeared all smiles, cast his ballot accompanied by his wife Victoria in London.
Former Boris Johnson made an appearance in his constituency, where he urged supporters to vote against “nightmare” wokery and tax rises he claims would come with a future Labour government.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt pleaded with voters to re-elect him as he cast his ballot in Godalming and Ash, where he is fighting to defend his seat against the Lib Dems.
A major poll for The Independent yesterday suggested Rishi Sunak would lead the Conservatives to the worst defeat in history with only 82 seats.
If the forecast is accurate, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and defence secretary Grant Shapps are among the veteran Conservatives set to be ousted.
Sir Keir could enter the doors of Number 10 triumphant, with an unprecedented 272-seat majority behind him, polls suggest.
Pinned: How to vote in the General Election - From finding a polling station to filling out your ballot
Voters in the UK are visiting polling stations up and down the country to have their say in which political party they want to represent their area and country.
Prime minister Rishi Sunak announced the snap general election at the end of May, sparking six frantic weeks of political campaigning. June has seen leaders, candidates and activists fight for every last vote: knocking on doors, taking part in televised debates, and trying to avoid controversy.
Opinion polling has consistently suggested the election will mark the end of 14 years of Conservative governance, with Labour flying ahead in projected voting intention. Some surveys predict smaller parties including the Lib Dems, Greens and Nigel Farage’s Reform UK could pick up record numbers of seats.
The true picture will remain unclear until Friday. Before that, the electorate must take to their local polling stations to cast their votes (if they have not done so already via a postal vote).
To ensure everyone gets a fair and equal chance to participate in this democratic process, there are a number of rules in place, which must be followed in and around polling stations.
Here’s everything you need to know about polling day:
How to vote in the election today: Finding a polling station and filling in a ballot
Here’s everything you need to know about voting in the general election
Could tactical voting impact your seat?
According to YouGov’s first June MRP predictions, 130 seats are neck-and-neck, with majorities of 0-5% for winning parties.
Our data correspondent Alicja Hagopian reports:
If you’re hoping to vote the Conservatives out today, here is a map of seats where Labour, the Lib Dems or the SNP are closest to overtaking the party in power.
To read more about tactical voting and whether your constituency could be affected, read here.
Some doughnuts with party leaders' heads on them
Raspberry jam doughnuts featuring party leaders’ heads have been spotted at Dunn’s bakery in North London.
A number of voters might have savoured this treat as they headed to the polling stations on this sunny day.
Local services and levelling up promises may hold sway
While the NHS usually dominates attention, public services in general can have a knock-on effect on demand within the health system, as well as serve as a day-to-day reminder of the impact of political decisions in Westminster, Jonathan Bunn reports.
Local government is heavily reliant on central funding and councils are often directed by policy sent down by ministers. Councils maintain and shape local environments, delivering services that are an important part of everyday life.
Local authorities also play a key role in housing provision, another big national issue, through the planning system and by facilitating development.
The perilous state of some councils’ finances, with some already declaring effective bankruptcy, could have far-reaching consequences for communities.
The Government’s levelling up agenda significantly raised expectations of the local environments, facilities, services and opportunities being improved in places that had previously experienced little investment.
Therefore, the perceived success or otherwise of levelling up could influence voters.
However, the Government’s current spending plans, which Labour has said it will largely stick to if it forms a government, suggest local government funding will continue to be restricted, as will funding for other key public services such as prisons and the criminal justice system.
What is the exit poll and is it accurate?
The exit poll for this year’s General Election will be published just after polling stations close at 10pm on Thursday.
Exit polls take place at about 144 polling stations across the country, with tens of thousands of people asked to privately fill in a replica ballot as they leave, to get an indication of how they voted.
Typically, fieldworkers of the polling company Ipsos Mori descend on the same polling stations at every election, these have been chosen to be demographically representative of the country, with rural and urban seats, and weighted slightly in favour of marginal areas.
The accuracy of exit polls seems to have improved over time. In 1974, the first British exit poll predicted a Labour majority of 132, but the actual majority was three.
But in each of the past few elections the exit poll, which is published shortly after 10pm, has produced a very accurate projection of the actual result.
In 2015, the exit poll proved more accurate than opinion polls at the time, but it did not predict a Conservative majority.
Activists place yellow signs near Grenfell Tower
Campaigners have placed 72 yellow signs by the polling station near Grenfell Tower.
Each sing represents the lives lost in 2017 when a fire broke out at the residential block in Kensington.
The Justice4Grenfell group posted a picture urging voters not to “slip up again on hollow promises from politicians”.
Comment | Starmer is following Blair’s 1997 election-winning plan – even the ‘Luvvies for Labour’ are back
Keir Starmer has won the backing of Britain’s most eminent artists and actors – but, rather than being a key ‘moment’ in a winning election campaign, the open-letter endorsement feels like a throwback to a distant political era, says John Rentoul.
He writes: “It is hard to recapture the national mood of 1997. There were some striking similarities between the commentaries then and now. It was said that there was no great enthusiasm for Blair’s New Labour. There were complaints about how cautious, unambitious and right wing the opposition’s programme was. The presentation was all very slick and professional, it was said, including group letters to newspapers of Labour supporters in the worlds of arts, business and academia – but where was the substance?
“Yet there was something in the air – not to get too Thunderclap Newman about it – a sense of optimism and the possibility of a new beginning that was captured perfectly by Blair’s quizzical ‘A new dawn has broken, has it not?’ on the morning after the election.
“The sense of anticipation is in a much lower key this time round, mainly because there is a sober realisation of the difficult economic bequest that the new government will inherit.”
All eyes on Rishi Sunak’s Richmond and Northallerton seat
The prime minister is challenging for the Richmond and Northallerton seat in the Yorkshire Dales which he previously won in 2019 with a majority of more 27,000.
He has held the seat in the Yorkshire Dales since 2015, succeeding former Tory leader William Hague.
But members of Mr Sunak’s inner circle warned that he could lose in his constituency of Richmond and Northallerton, one of the safest Tory seats in the country.
Watch: Jeremy Hunt steps out of Range Rover to vote in general election
Jeremy Hunt steps out of Range Rover to vote in general election
Jeremy Hunt has been spotted heading to vote in the general election, despite admitting he could be first chancellor to lose seat in Godalming and Ash in Surrey. Mr Hunt appeared to step out of a nearby Range Rover as someone documented him heading to the polling station, wishing him “luck” as he went in. “I think you know who I’m going to vote for”, he told the camera. “Unfortunately all the good he has done at a local level has really been destroyed by his support for a toxic government,” Godalming resident Julian Humphrys, 66, said of Hunt to Reuters.
Election officers demand postal vote system to be overhauled
The Association of Electoral Administrators has demanded to overhaul Britain’s postal vote system.
The body, which represents electoral officers and administrators, has said the system is no longer adequate after widespread reports of delays in ballot paper deliveries.
Deputy chief executive Laura Lock said: “Election teams are doing their very best to run this snap election, but with a short timetable and an election held when many are on holiday – plus print and delivery suppliers working at capacity – demand has severely tested the system.”
She also urged for people who have not received their postal votes to be allowed emergency proxy votes on polling day.
