India-Pakistan latest: Pakistan says it has killed up to 50 Indian soldiers in retaliation for Kashmir strikes
Pakistan says it downed 25 Israel-made kamikaze drones sent by India as conflict escalates between nuclear-armed nations
Pakistan claims it has killed “40-50 soldiers” by shelling Indian military installations along the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border in Kashmir, in retaliation for Wednesday’s pre-dawn airstrikes by India.
At least 16 civilians and an Indian soldier were killed in heavy shelling in India’s Poonch district, which forced locals to flee the border villages, the Indian police said. Pakistan and India also said they had both shot down projectiles fired at each other’s military installations on Thursday.
Pakistan said it downed 25 Indian kamikaze drones, while India said it shot down 15 missiles. It comes a day after Islamabad vowed to avenge the death of 31 civilians in Indian airstrikes.
India said the strikes killed 100 “terrorists” as a retaliation for a massacre of tourists in Kashmir last month. Also on Thursday, French officials said at least one Indian-owned Rafale fighter jet was shot down during Wednesday’s “Operation Sindoor”.
The Independent spoke to witnesses at the site of one crashed jet, who described a huge explosion lighting up the night sky, though Indian officials have refused to acknowledge that any planes were downed.
IPL match moved away from conflict zone
An IPL cricket match on Sunday between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings has been moved to Gujarat due to the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan.
The match between was due to take place in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, not far from Indian-administered Kashmir.
Dharamshala is one of the 20 airports shut down by the Indian authorities after Wednesday morning's airstrikes on Pakistan.
However, today's match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will continue in Dharamshala as scheduled, AFP reported.
India shoots dead 'Pakistani intruder'
India's border security forces shot dead an unidentified alleged Pakistani national when he tried to enter Indian territory, the news outlet Indian Express reported.
The man was allegedly trying to enter Indian territory on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday from Ferozpur in Punjab.
The body has been handed to the police and investigations are ongoing to ascertain his identity, the report said.
India says 16 killed in Pakistan's shelling
At least 16 civilians, including three women and five children, have been killed in Pakistan's shelling along the de facto border, India's defence ministry said this afternoon.
“India was compelled to respond to bring mortar and artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt,” the ministry said.
US directs consulate staff in Pakistan to shelter in place
The US Consulate General in Lahore, Pakistan, has just now directed its staff to shelter in place amid reports of drone explosions, downed drones and possible airspace incursions, the state department said.
The consulate has also received initial reports that authorities may be evacuating some areas adjacent to Lahore’s main airport, it added.
India 'neutralised' Pakistan attempts to 'engage' military targets, defence ministry says
India has claimed it "neutralised" attempts by Pakistan to "engage" several military targets in its northern and western regions on Wednesday, the Indian defence ministry said in a statement.
It said Indian armed forces also targeted air defence radars and systems at several locations in Pakistan on Thursday.
Pakistan claims to have killed dozens of Indian soldiers
Pakistan’s information minister Attaullah Tarar has claimed that Pakistan has targeted and destroyed Indian military installations along the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border in Kashmir, and alleged that “40-50 Indian soldiers” were killed.
Tarar said in an earlier interview with Sky News that India was the “aggressor” and vowed retaliation.
India has not responded to Pakistan's claims of dozens of soldiers' deaths.
Earlier, Indian media reported that one soldier was killed in the cross-border shelling across the Line of Control, besides 12 civilians.
India and Pakistan: A history scarred by bloody conflicts since 1947 partition
India launched strikes on Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir on Wednesday, an assault its neighbour called a “blatant act of war” as tension spirals between the nuclear-armed rivals after a deadly attack on tourists in Indian Kashmir last week.
India said its Operation Sindoor struck nine Pakistani sites on Wednesday that provided “terrorist infrastructure” and from which attacks against it were orchestrated. Its military spokesperson said the sites were completely destroyed.
Sindoor, which refers to the red vermilion powder worn by married Hindu women, is an apparent reference to the widows left by the 22 April attack that killed 26 men, most of them Hindu.
- AP
Indian defence minister says army will retaliate if provoked
During an all-party meeting, India’s defence minister Rajnath Singh reiterated that India does not want further escalation but reportedly said that the country will retaliate if provoked.
NDTV, citing sources, said that the defence minister also said that around 100 “terrorists” were killed in India’s 25-minute missile barrage early on Wednesday, across nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress president, told ANI that the government said “they cannot share a few things which are confidential in the interest of national security. We [all parties] said we stand with the government”.
Pakistan says it has shot down 25 Indian drones
Pakistan's military has claimed that it shot down 25 Israeli-made Harop drones sent by India that violated its airspace.
Earlier, the Pakistan army had claimed it shot down 12 Indian drones.
Spokesperson Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that India sent Israeli Harop drones to multiple locations, including the two largest cities of Karachi and Lahore, and their debris is being collected.
“Indian drones continue to be sent into Pakistan airspace...(India) will continue to pay dearly for this naked aggression,” he said.
India has not yet responded to Pakistan’s claim.
