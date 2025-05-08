Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump welcomes new American-born pope and says he can’t wait to meet him - despite Leo XIV once blasting Vance

The new pope, Chicago-born Robert Prevost, has taken the name Pope Leo XIV.

Isabel Keane
in New York
Thursday 08 May 2025 18:54 BST
Comments
New American Pope Leo XIV speaks to crowds at Vatican for the first time

President Trump sent his well wishes to the new American Pope, Robert Prevost — even though the new Pope Leo XIV has been critical of both the president and his treatment of migrants.

The most recent post Prevost, who has taken the name Pope Leo XIV, shared on X was critical of Trump’s treatment of migrants.

“As Trump & Bukele use Oval to [laughing crying emoji] Feds’ illicit deportation of a US resident, once an undoc-ed Salvadoran himself, no-DC Aux+Evelio asks, “Do you not see the suffering? Is your conscious not disturbed? How can you stay quiet?” the post, which he retweeted, read.

The new pope also previously shared an op-ed from the National Catholic Reporter titled: “JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn’t ask us to rank our love for others” following comments the vice president made on Fox News in February.

Despite his criticisms of Trump, his administration and policies, the president still sent his well wishes.

“Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

This is a developing story...

