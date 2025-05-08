Pope Leo XIV live: Cardinal Robert Prevost elected first-ever American pontiff on second day of Conclave
The faithful cheered in the Vatican square, waving flags from many countries in celebration at the arrival of the news
American Robert Prevost has become the 267th pope after more than two-thirds of the cardinals voted for him to succeed the late Francis.
A senior cardinal appeared on the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica to announce the Chicago-born cardinal had been elected by the Conclave, and that he had taken the name Pope Leo XIV.
After the death of Argentine Pope Francis, many observers believed the cardinals would elect a European successor.
But if they decided to go back to the Americas, the 69-year-old Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishop from Chicago, the largest Archdiocese in North America, was likely to be the top candidate.
The cardinal, who holds both American and Peruvian citizenship, also serves as the Pontifical Commission for Latin America, where nearly 40 per cent of the world's Catholics reside.
He assumed both these roles in 2023, making him relatively inexperienced, but he was favoured by Pope Francis and was believed to be considered the main “Bergoglian” candidate, as an ally of the late head of the Vatican.
The change in leadership comes at a time of global instability, with the Ukraine war, Gaza conflict, and a divided West among significant challenges that will put the calibre of his leadership into sharp focus.
When was the last Pope Leo?
The last pope to choose the name Leo was more than 100 years ago.
Pope Leo XIII led the Church from 1878 to 1903.
The first pope of the name, Pope Leo the Great, led the church from 440-461.
Pope Leo XI had one of the shortest pontificates in history, lasting less than a month - from 1 April 1605 until his death on 27 April 1605.
The Pope has now concluded his speech as crowds cheer
The Pope has now concluded his speech and read a a religious passage in Latin paying homage to the saints and the Madonna.
Pope Leo XIV then waved to the crowd in St Peter's Square.
People are cheering in the square and Carabinieri military police band are playing in the background.
Pope Leo XIV pays tribute to his predecessor, Pope Francis
Pope Leo XIV continued and said "God loves us all, unconditionally".
He pays tribute to his predecessor, Pope Francis, as he says he wants to deliver his own blessing to the people as Pope Francis did in his last appearance in St Peter's Square.
"Humanity needs Christ as a bridge to be reached by God and his love. Help us, and help each other, build bridges."
'May peace be with you'
Robert Prevost, who has been elected as new Pope Leo XIV, has now emerged on St Peter's balcony.
Speaking in Italian he said: "Peace be with all of you.
"Brothers and sisters dearest, this is the first greeting of Christ resurrected. I would like to offer a greeting of peace to reach your families, all of you, wherever you are.
“May peace be with you."
Trump congratulates the new Pope
US president Donald Trump congratulated the new Pope on Truth Social and said: “Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope.
“It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country.
“I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”
Papal name historically signifies strength during crisis, Catholic commentator says
The election of American-born Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost has come as a surprise, Catholic priest and blogger Ed Tomlinson said.“
It seems likely to be a continuation of Francis’s liberalisation,” he told The Independent.
As for his choice of Papal name, Tomlinson said it had a long history.
“The papal name Leo unsurprisingly shows a Pope who is going to be strong during a time of crisis, historically,” he said.
‘Dark horse’ American cardinal succeeds Pope Francis
American Robert Prevost has become the 267th pope, succeeding the late Francis as Leo XIV.
After the death of Argentine Pope Francis, many observers believed the cardinals would elect a European successor.
But cardinals voting in the conclave at the Vatican decided to go back to the Americas, with the 69-year-old Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishop from Chicago, the largest Archdiocese in North America.
