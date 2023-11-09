Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has been warned by George Osborne that he risks looking weak unless he sacks Suella Braverman after an extraordinary row erupted over her incendiary claim the police are biased.

Ms Braverman’s job is on the line after Downing Street made clear it did not approve an extraordinary article which accused officers of playing favourites over a pro-Palestine march on Armistice Day. No 10 is investigating after it demanded changes to the piece, which were ignored.

As her claims sparked a furious outcry, one Conservative minister broke ranks to accuse her of fuelling “hatred and division”.

Former chancellor Mr Osborne said Mr Sunak could “demonstrate strength” by sacking the home secretary who he had "come very close" to firing in the past. The “power to hire but also… to fire is the real demonstration of prime ministerial power,” he added.

In an extraordinary day of developments:

Several senior Conservatives demanded Ms Braverman is axed, accusing her of “sticking two fingers up at No 10”

Former home secretary Jack Straw said the PM must fire her over her “extraordinary” attack on the police

A deputy chair of the Conservative party described her comments as “dangerous”

Policing top brass accused Ms Braverman of crossing a line and threatening their operational independence

Ms Braverman was accused of emboldening far right groups to come out in counter demonstrations

Labour said the cabinet minister was “out of control”

Mr Braverman’s future as home secretary is now in doubt after No 10 announced it was looking into how the article came to be published.

Downing Street also distanced itself from Ms Braverman’s accusations of bias, saying the PM believes police “will operate without fear or favour.”

In the op-ed in the Times, Ms Braverman wrote “there is a perception that senior police officers play favourites when it comes to protesters”.

She said: “Right-wing and nationalist protesters who engage in aggression are rightly met with a stern response yet pro-Palestinian mobs displaying almost identical behaviour are largely ignored, even when clearly breaking the law?”

She also sparked outrage by claiming Islamists were using Saturday’s Gaza demo to express “primacy” and compared it to rallies in Northern Ireland.

Ms Braverman’s article is only her latest controversy in recent days. She has described the protests as “hate marches”, claimed some people were homeless as a “lifestyle choice” and proposed restricting tents for rough sleepers.

Her comments sparked a furious row within the Conservative Party as senior Tories urged Mr Sunak to sack her. One former cabinet minister told The Independent it was unacceptable to “publicly undermine the police in this way” and she should be “returned to the backbenches”.

Another ex-cabinet minister said: “She is obviously goading Sunak into sacking her now.” A former Tory minister added: “She should be fired”. One Tory MP accused her of “sticking two fingers up at No 10” and agreed it was time for Mr Sunak to finally get rid of her. While another senior Conservative, a former minister, said Ms Braverman now a “liability” for the party and Mr Sunak would be damaged if he “lets her continue peddling inflated rhetoric”.

Asked about her remarks, Tory minister for London Paul Scully: “We’ve got to make sure that we concentrate on dampening things down rather than fuelling that sort of hatred and that division.”

Nickie Aiken, a deputy chair of the Conservatives, said Ms Braverman’s comments were “dangerous”.

Former Labour home secretary Jack Straw told The Independent that Rishi Sunak “needs to fire her”. “He needs to shows he understands there is a line to be drawn and uphold the independence of the police.” The New Labour grandee said picking a fight with the police showed a “fundamental lack of judgement and failing to sack her would be further evidence of a lack of judgment by him.”

Rishi Sunak is facing calls to sack Home Secretary Suella Braverman over an article in the Times (Justin Tallis/PA) (PA Wire)

Ms Braverman failed to attend the Commons to answer an urgent question on the issue. Answering for her, policing minister Chris Philip said she was with a family member who had been in hospital. He refused to back her claim of bias and said it was right that the police are operationally independent of government.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said Ms Braverman was “out of control” and her bias accusation was an attempt to “rip up the operational independence of police” and was “deliberately inflaming community tensions”. Labour leader Keir Starmer accused the PM of being too “weak” to sack her, while London mayor Sadiq Khan condemned the remarks as “inaccurate, inflammatory and irresponsible”.

Mark Harper, the transport secretary, said he disagreed with Ms Braverman’s remarks. “I think all police forces are focused on upholding the law without fear or favour – that’s what they do.”

The Met has come under huge pressure from Mr Sunak, Ms Braverman and other senior Tory ministers to ban Saturday’s march in London – but have said the law would only allow them to do so only in “extreme cases”.

The Met have had urged march organisers to “urgently reconsider” the event on Saturday because of a growing risk of violence, but the pro-Palestinian coalition behind it have refused to call it off.

The force could request the power to ban the event under Section 13 of the Public Order Act 1986 – but that would only apply if there was the threat of serious public disorder.

The planned route for the London march goes from Hyde Park – about a mile from the war memorial in Whitehall – to the US embassy in Vauxhall, south of the Thames.