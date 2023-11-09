✕ Close Justice secretary calls for pro-Palestine protesters to call off Armistice Day march

The organiser of the sole Armistice Day event at the Cenotaph has expressed full support for the pro-Palestine marches taking place on Saturday.

The prime minister Rishi Sunak, home secretary Suella Braverman and justice minister Alex Chalk have all called for the pro-Palestine marches to be banned due to the threat they pose to remembrance.

But Richard Hughes, from the Western Front Association, a charity that holds a commemoration on 11 November for the casualties of the first world war, has said they believe the pro-Palestine marches should go ahead.

“I think a lot of people are trying to whip this up,” said Mr Hughes, the association’s legal trustee, who is also responsible for organising the annual commemoration.

“The police are not going to let anyone near the Cenotaph. We are a democratic organisation that commemorates those who fought for democracy, so free speech is important.”

It comes as Ms Braverman’s counterpart Yvette Cooper accused the home secretary of being “out of control”.

In a statement on X, she wrote: “Suella Braverman is out of control. Her article tonight is a highly irresponsible, dangerous attempt to undermine respect for police at a sensitive time, to rip up operational independence & to inflame community tensions. No other Home Secretary of any party would ever do this.”