Armistice Day organisers back pro-Palestine marches as Braverman labelled ‘out of control’ - live
Row over pro-Palestine march continues despite organisers stressing it won’t go near the Cenotaph this weekend
The organiser of the sole Armistice Day event at the Cenotaph has expressed full support for the pro-Palestine marches taking place on Saturday.
The prime minister Rishi Sunak, home secretary Suella Braverman and justice minister Alex Chalk have all called for the pro-Palestine marches to be banned due to the threat they pose to remembrance.
But Richard Hughes, from the Western Front Association, a charity that holds a commemoration on 11 November for the casualties of the first world war, has said they believe the pro-Palestine marches should go ahead.
“I think a lot of people are trying to whip this up,” said Mr Hughes, the association’s legal trustee, who is also responsible for organising the annual commemoration.
“The police are not going to let anyone near the Cenotaph. We are a democratic organisation that commemorates those who fought for democracy, so free speech is important.”
It comes as Ms Braverman’s counterpart Yvette Cooper accused the home secretary of being “out of control”.
In a statement on X, she wrote: “Suella Braverman is out of control. Her article tonight is a highly irresponsible, dangerous attempt to undermine respect for police at a sensitive time, to rip up operational independence & to inflame community tensions. No other Home Secretary of any party would ever do this.”
Lib Dem leader calls for Sunak to sack Braverman over police comments
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey called for the prime minister to sack Suella Braverman over her claims the police are biased towards protest groups.
He said: “Rishi Sunak must finally act with integrity by sacking his out-of-control Home Secretary.
“Suella Braverman is now putting police officers in harm's way ahead of far-right protesters flocking to the capital this weekend.
“The Home Secretary's irresponsible words and foul actions have significantly increased the likelihood of unrest this weekend and the risk of violence towards officers.
“Ministers are spending their time fanning the flames of division, instead of bringing communities together. It's shameful.”
Gaza hit by Israeli airstrikes - latest photos
More photos have shown the latest round of Israel’s continual bombing of the Gaza Strip.
Look out, Rishi – Suella is coming for your job
The King’s Speech had law and order at its heart… so where is the home secretary, asks Andrew Grice. With her standing eroded by ill-judged comments about homelessness being a ‘lifestyle choice’, Suella Braverman is no longer useful to Rishi Sunak – and out for herself.
Are pro-Palestinian protests likely to cause trouble on Remembrance Sunday?
Rishi Sunak and ministers have spoken out about the demonstrations taking place in London over the war in Gaza this weekend. Sean O’Grady asks how likely it is that things could get out of hand – and what powers the police have to prevent disorder when events like this take place.
Braverman ally called on Tory MPs to speak out
Suella Braverman’s closest political ally John Hayes MP – head of the Tories’ Common Sense Group – had called on fellow right-wingers to speak out against the police decision to allow the pro-Palestine march.
In a WhatsApp message sent to Tory MPs, seen by The Independent, Hayes wrote: “So sad to see protests being allowed on the remembrance weekend. Wholly inappropriate.... and we should speak for the law abiding, patriotic majority by saying so.”
Braverman claim of police bias ‘crosses a line’, says ex-police chief
Sir Tom Winsor, former HM chief inspector of constabulary, has said Suella Braverman’s comments claiming police bias are “unusual”, “unprecedented” and “crosses the line”.
Sir Tom told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme: “It’s unusual. It’s unprecedented. It’s contrary to the spirit of the ancient constitutional settlement with the police, I think it’s contrary to the letter of that constitutional settlement. And it is highly regrettable that it has been made.
“These political objections can be made by many, many people, but a home secretary of all people is not the person to do this … By applying pressure to the commissioner of the Met in this way I think that crosses the line.”
Suella Braverman is ‘out of control’, says Labour
Labour’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Suella Braverman is out of control”, adding: “No other home secretary of any party would ever do this.”
She said the home secretary’s article “is a highly irresponsible, dangerous attempt to undermine respect for police at a sensitive time, to rip up operational independence & to inflame community tensions”.
London mayor Sadiq Khan said Ms Braverman’s latest words were “inaccurate, inflammatory and irresponsible”.
And Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael said Ms Braverman was bidding to be the next Tory leader by appealing to the right.
“The home secretary’s desire to stoke divisions and ramp up tensions in this way is irresponsible and dangerous.”
Organiser of pro-Palestine march leaves Labour
The secretary of one of the groups behind Saturday’s march, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, was working for Labour until this week, The Sun reported.
Ben Soffa had been the party’s head of digital organising, but he said he was now “off to explore new opportunities”.
A Labour source said: “We’re grateful to Ben for all his work for the party and wish him all the best for the future.”
Tory chairman Greg Hands accused Sir Keir Starmer of “shocking hypocrisy”, adding that Soffa “was sacked only when found out!”
Braverman accuses Met of ‘playing favourites’ by allowing Gaza march
Home secretary Suella Braverman has accused the Metropolitan Police of “playing favourites” by allowing Saturday’s pro-Palestine march to go ahead.
Labour immediately accused Ms Braverman of being “out of control” after she claimed police bias had stopped right-wing protests but permitted “pro-Palestine mobs” to demonstrated.
In an op-ed for The Times she also claimed Islamists were using Saturday’s demo to express “primacy” and compared it to extremist rallies in Northern Ireland with links to terrorism.
Senior Conservatives called her comments “unhinged” and “ignorant”, while Tory transport Mark Harper said he disagreed with his cabinet colleague and insisted that police forces were not bias.
‘Unhinged’ Braverman condemned as she accuses Met of bias over pro-Palestine march
Home secretary accused of being ‘unhinged’ – as she compares Gaza protest to Northern Ireland extremists with links to terrorism
‘We are not Russia’: Former senior Met officer says right to protest must be protected against Braverman
A former chief superintendent of the Metropolitan Police has described the home secretary Suella Braverman’s assault as “unprecedented”.
The former senior Met officer, Dal Babu, said protecting the right to protest was vital to democracy.
Speaking to Sky News’ Kay Burley, he added: “We are not Russia. We are not China. We are not Iran. We need to ensure that we facilitate demonstrations that are lawful and deal with individuals that break the law.”
