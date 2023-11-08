Look out, Rishi – Suella is coming for your job

In effect, the King’s Speech was written by the Labour opposition. Far from reviving the Conservatives’ fortunes, as Rishi Sunak’s allies had hoped, it only reinforced the impression that power is passing to Labour – and that Keir Starmer will write the next King’s Speech.

Several Tory MPs grumbled privately about the absence of a “retail offer” on the issues that will decide next year’s general election – the economy and public services. They worry that waiting for the manifesto will be far too late.

Sunak’s attacks on Labour in his Commons speech gave the game away. In another sign the Tories have run out of ideas, legislation was shaped by Labour’s policies. An unnecessary bill allowing an annual licence round for North Sea oil and gas was included only because Labour would not issue any new licences.