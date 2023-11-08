Jump to content

The Independent View

Royally underwhelming: A King’s Speech befitting a government on the way out

Editorial: As so often with ‘speeches from the throne’, what is omitted can be as significant as what is included. And much, sadly, was omitted

Wednesday 08 November 2023 11:03
(Dave Brown)

Tricorn hats, Beefeaters, Georgian carriages and heraldic tabards are rarely glimpsed on the streets of London in the 21st century. Yet the sumptuous colours, coruscating gems and rich fabrics are what the public expect from ceremonials such as the state opening of parliament, even if the rest of the world finds the Ruritanian display somewhat bewildering.

Charming as the display of post-imperial grandeur was, however, it stands in stark contrast to a less-than-majestic and underwhelming King’s Speech.

The legislative programme – for what must surely be the last months of this lengthy spell of Conservative government – isn’t going to move the political dial.

