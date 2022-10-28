Live animal transport risks spreading antibiotic-resistant superbugs, warn experts
Exclusive: Scientists say threat can undermine human health, as government under pressure to ban live exports
Transporting live cattle, pigs and chickens risks spreading resistance to antibiotics, experts have warned.
And human diseases can become harder to treat when the drugs are undermined, according to a scientific report.
The UK government is facing pressure to honour a promise in its 2019 election manifesto to ban live exports. The measure was included in the Kept Animals Bill, which has been on hold – and Liz Truss reportedly had planned to ditch it altogether.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies