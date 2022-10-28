Transporting live cattle, pigs and chickens risks spreading resistance to antibiotics, experts have warned.

And human diseases can become harder to treat when the drugs are undermined, according to a scientific report.

The UK government is facing pressure to honour a promise in its 2019 election manifesto to ban live exports. The measure was included in the Kept Animals Bill, which has been on hold – and Liz Truss reportedly had planned to ditch it altogether.