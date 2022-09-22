Liz Truss ‘to scrap proposed bans on fur and foie gras imports’
Dropping promises made last year would be huge let-down for animals and people, says Conservative Animal Welfare Foundation
Liz Truss is set to scrap proposed bans on importing fur and foie gras to the UK, according to a Tory insider, sparking outrage from animal lovers.
The new prime minister will also reportedly ditch a ban on live animal exports in her first weeks in office.
The decisions will be a massive blow to campaigners who have spent decades lobbying for the reforms to spare animals from suffering.
