The government’s despicable decision to bin the promised ban on imports of fur and foie gras betrays the UK public, and animals will continue to suffer and die because of it.

Every kind and decent person agrees there is no place for fur or foie gras in our country. Their production is so cruel that it is illegal in the UK, and the government has long promised to close our borders to them. But due to a small but vocal cabal within the Conservative Party – including Jacob Rees-Mogg – the UK will, for now, continue to be complicit in the cruel foie gras and fur trade.

The public has made its opposition clear: it does not want animals to be force-fed through metal tubes rammed down their throats or to spend their short lives in filthy wire cages before being skinned – sometimes alive – for their fur. The government must listen and act. Animals desperately need our nation to defend them, and a ban must be brought forward as promised.