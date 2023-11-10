Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Calls for Rishi Sunak to sack Suella Braverman are getting louder amid an extraordinary row over the home secretary’s incendiary claim that the police are biased.

Mr Sunak has been warned by George Osborne that he risks looking weak unless he sacks Ms Braverman and chancellor Jeremy Hunt is just the latest minister to distance himself from her comments.

Ms Braverman’s job is on the line after Downing Street made clear that it had not approved an extraordinary article in which she accused the Metropolitan Police of bias in favour of left-wing protests, including a planned pro-Palestinian march on Armistice Day this Saturday.

The article is only the latest controversy from Ms Braverman in recent days. She has described the protests as “hate marches”, claimed that some people are homeless as a “lifestyle choice”, and proposed restricting the use of tents by rough sleepers.

A senior Tory called Ms Braverman’s controversial article in the Times “completely unacceptable” on Friday morning, adding that the PM should have a “very serious conversation” with her about her future.

A former cabinet minister said: “She is obviously goading Sunak into sacking her now.”

While former attorney general Dominic Grieve wrote for The Independent: “The home secretary has undermined the independence of the police and weaponised Remembrance commemorations for her own political ends. She must not be allowed to represent us at the Cenotaph on Sunday.”

Amid the political chaos, we want to know if you think Mr Sunak should sack Ms Braverman.

Should the home secretary walk before she’s pushed? Or do you think she’s attempting to provoke the PM to fire her as part of a wider plan to move far-right?

