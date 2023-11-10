Suella Braverman must resign now

The home secretary, like her predecessors, bears a heavy responsibility. She is the minister within government with ultimate responsibility for our internal national security and, as importantly, for ensuring that our freedom and democracy are preserved. Central to this is the right to freedom of expression under the law.

Because we are a free society, the enforcement of the law is rightly outside her powers. That rests with the police, who take an oath to uphold and enforce the law without fear or favour, and an independent prosecutorial service to bring prosecutions if there is evidence the law has been broken. If laws need changing, it is for Parliament to do this.

In the last few days, Suella Braverman has entirely departed from these principles.