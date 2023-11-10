✕ Close Tory minister refuses multiple times to say PM has confidence in Suella Braverman

Suella Braverman has been accused of stirring “hatred and division” as Rishi Sunak faces calls to sack the home secretary over her incendiary claim that the police are biased .

Ms Braverman’s job is on the line after Downing Street made clear that it had not approved an extraordinary article in which she accused officers of playing favourites over a pro- Palestine march on Armistice Day.

No 10 says it is investigating after it demanded that changes be made to the piece but the request was ignored. As the home secretary’s claims sparked a furious outcry , one Conservative minister broke ranks to accuse her of fuelling “hatred and division”.

Meanwhile George Osborne, the former Tory chancellor, said the prime minister risked looking weak if he decided not to axe Ms Braverman.