The arguments about the marches and other events held by pro-Palestinian groups in London have grown ever more strident since the security minister, Tom Tugendhat, suggested a few days ago that they be curtailed over the weekend of Remembrance Sunday. His remarks followed comments by the home secretary, Suella Braverman, who described the protests that have taken place since the war in Gaza began as “hate marches” – a phrase that her colleagues have pointedly refused to repeat.

The marches have proved increasingly controversial, and have become even more sensitive as Remembrance Sunday approaches. One recent intervention came from Nicholas Soames, Churchill’s grandson, who declared: “A lot of people died during the war to assert freedom. And because you may not agree or disagree with their views, and because it is very contentious and very difficult; it’s going to put tremendous strain on the police – I think it must be allowed to go ahead.”

The debate raises important questions about the right to protest, the powers of the police, and, yet again, the interference by politicians in operational policing matters. Rishi Sunak says that the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police will be “held accountable” for any major disturbances in London over the weekend, which, while strictly correct, sounds unduly intimidatory.