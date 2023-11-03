Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak’s security minister has asked the Metropolitan Police and Mayor of London’s office to halt any pro-Palestine protests taking place in central London on Remembrance Sunday.

Tom Tugendhat has said the idea of a demonstration on 12 November would not be “acceptable” and was “a matter of great concern to me”.

The Tory minister revealed that he had written to the Met Police, the mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Westminster Council urging them to look at what powers they have to stop rallies set for next weekend.

Mr Tugendhat told BBC Breakfast: “Let’s be clear, the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign has said that they want to march on Remembrance Day or Remembrance Sunday – and that is a matter of great concern to me.”

He added: “It is a moment where we remember those we lost, and I think for the whole country the Cenotaph is sacred ground and the idea that on a day like Remembrance Day you would have a protest going past it, I don’t think that is acceptable.”

However, the Met Police has said protest groups have not indicated plans to march on Remembrance Sunday on 12 November – although a significant demonstration is expected on the Saturday, known as Armistice Day.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators calling for an immediate ceasefire in Israel’s attacks on Gaza are planning to take to the streets of London on Armistice Day on Saturday, 11 November.

And organisers of the demo have pledged to avoid the Whitehall area where the Centotaph war memorial – the focus of national remembrance events – is located.

Friends of Al-Aqsa (FOA) is preparing to bus protesters from Leicester to London on the Saturday and said it expected hundreds of thousands of people to take part in the demonstration organised by a coalition of groups.

Security minister Tom Tugendhat (PA Wire)

Ismail Patel, FOA spokesman, said: “We definitely will not be at the Cenotaph. We understand the sensitivity of the date.”

The Met has vowed to use all its powers to stop disruption of Remembrance weekend commemorations amid ongoing pro-Palestinian protests.

There are fears the march could disrupt the two-minute silence on 11 November commemorating the war dead, and the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall – with the latter performance usually attended by members of the royal family.

Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said he is “deeply concerned” about the effects of protests on day-to-day local policing and admitted he may have to look to other forces to help deal with the ongoing action.

“We are starting to look at what point we need to look for mutual aid from other forces and change our approach to resourcing this to make it sustainable,” he told the London Assembly.

People protest during a recent march for Palestine in London (EPA)

Mr Tugendhat said he had asked Scotland Yard and the London mayor’s officer to “consider what options they have available, because personally I don’t think this is an appropriate moment for a protest”.

But sources at Mr Khan’s office indicated that it does not have the power to ban protests or marches in London, pointing out that it was up to the government to prohibit particular demonstrations.

The Public Order Act 1986 allows the home secretary to ban protests from certain areas if the Met believes there is a disorder risk.

Home secretary Suella Braverman has called pro-Palestine rallies “hate marches”, claiming they had featured “a large number of bad actors” behaving in “utterly odious” way. Ms Braverman also suggested she wanted the Met should do more to crack down on antisemitism.

On 4 November, the Stop the War coalition is calling for a nationwide “Day of Action for Palestine” around the country. Meanwhile, Stand Up to Racism and Extinction Rebellion London are organising a “Stop Braverman, Stop the Hate” march outside the Home Office.

Ms Braverman drew criticism when she warned that a “hurricane” of mass migration is coming, in her speech to the Conservative party conference last month.