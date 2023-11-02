No Britons set to escape Gaza today despite PM promising crossings are ‘top priority’

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

No Britons are expected to be allowed to escape Gaza today despite Rishi Sunak promising the crossings are a ‘top priority’.

No-one travelling on a British passport is included on the daily latest list of those who will be allowed to cross into Egypt.

Foreign nationals from other countries including Belgium and the United States are on the list.

The omission of Brits came after a cabinet minister said “the Foreign Secretary and the Prime Minister have said multiple times it is our top priority to get those British nationals out as quickly as we possibly can.”

On Wednesday two UK aid workers were among hundreds of foreign nationals able to flee through the Rafah crossing.

Dozens of seriously injured Palestinians were also allowed to leave the strip, for the first time since the war between Israel and Hamas began nearly a month ago.

Around 200 Brits th the Foreign Office, Cabinet minister Michelle Donelan said.

Rishi Sunak has thanked Egypt's president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for his efforts to allow the first British nationals to escape through the Rafah border, the only crossing to Gaza not controlled by Israel.

Ms Donelan, the Science Secretary, said the Prime Minister and the Foreign Secretary James Cleverly were continuing their efforts to get more Britons out.

"The Foreign Office have said that some people have managed to get over that border and we are anticipating that there will be more coming," she told GB News.

"There is a list of people that are British nationals - 200 I believe is the figure that I have - and our focus is on getting them out as quickly as we possibly can."

But she also stressed the challenges in getting those trapped out of the enclave.

"We're not in full control of that border, as you know, so it is very difficult," she told Sky News.

"But the Foreign Secretary and the Prime Minister have said multiple times it is our top priority to get those British nationals out as quickly as we possibly can."

The Foreign Office said it has agreed a list of British nationals that want to leave Gaza with Egyptian and Israeli authorities.

After Mr Sunak held a phone call with the Egyptian president, No 10 said: "He welcomed the opening of the Rafah crossing today for the first British and other nationals and injured Palestinians to leave Gaza.

"The Prime Minister thanked President Sisi for his efforts and said the UK would continue to work closely with Egypt and Israel to ensure all British citizens can leave Gaza safely.

"The leaders talked about urgent work to increase the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, and the Prime Minister updated on plans for a second UK aid flight to support the work of the Egyptian Red Crescent.

"The Prime Minister and President Sisi also discussed diplomatic efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, prevent escalation in the wider Middle East and achieve long-term peace and prosperity for the Palestinian people."

The UK send Border Force teams ahead to Cairo in anticipation that nationals would be allowed to leave Gaza.