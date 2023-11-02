Jump to content

Watch live view of Rafah border as crossing expected to open for second day

Oliver Browning
Thursday 02 November 2023 07:18
Watch a live view of the Rafah border on Thursday 2 November, as the crossing is expected to open for a second day.

The first British citizens have escaped Gaza as the crossing opened on Wednesday, but many more have been turned away in chaotic scenes where desperate families begged border guards to be allowed to cross to safety.

Families scrambled to the Rafah Crossing after Egypt started to let through a limited number of foreign citizens and critically injured for the first time since Israel launched a ferocious bombing campaign on 7 October.

Just 320 foreign passport holders and dozens of severely injured Palestinians were allowed through, according to local sources.

British citizens who made the journey to the border, described “panicked” crowds clutched around A4 lists of names, mothers trying to secure passage for their children, and families, who had no means of going home, setting up camp outside the gates.

