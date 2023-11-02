Watch live view of Rafah border as crossing expected to open for second day

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a live view of the Rafah border on Thursday 2 November, as the crossing is expected to open for a second day.

The first British citizens have escaped Gaza as the crossing opened on Wednesday, but many more have been turned away in chaotic scenes where desperate families begged border guards to be allowed to cross to safety.

Families scrambled to the Rafah Crossing after Egypt started to let through a limited number of foreign citizens and critically injured for the first time since Israel launched a ferocious bombing campaign on 7 October.

Just 320 foreign passport holders and dozens of severely injured Palestinians were allowed through, according to local sources.

British citizens who made the journey to the border, described “panicked” crowds clutched around A4 lists of names, mothers trying to secure passage for their children, and families, who had no means of going home, setting up camp outside the gates.