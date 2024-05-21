UK politics - live: Gove warns UK over antisemitism as MPs could face prosecution for infected blood scandal
Rishi Sunak vowed to deliver a comprehensive compensation to infected blood victims
Michael Gove is delivering a hard-hitting speech warning the country is “descending into darkness” following a rise in antisemitism.
The communities secretary is speaking in London amid concerns over a 147 per cent increase in antisemitic incidents since 2022.
He has accused organisers of pro-Palestinian marches of not doing enough to stop some demonstrators spreading anti-Jewish messages.
Organising groups have previously said the marches, which have drawn crowds of thousands in calling for an end to the war in Gaza, are overwhelmingly peaceful with a low arrest rate.
Two-thirds of the 4,103 anti-Jewish hate incidents occurred on or after Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, which triggered the war in Gaza.
It comes as Mel Stride has warned MPs involved in the infected blood scandal could be prosecuted following the publication of the damning 2,700-page report.
The work and pensions secretary said: “There are many questions and many short failings that have surfaced, and they all need to be looked at very carefully.”
Meanwhile, the prime minister met Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Austria to discuss illegal migration and to promote the use third-country schemes to deport asylum seekers.
Conservative MP Mel Stride claims politicians involved in the scandal could face prosecution.
The work and pensions secretary said: “I think all of those things should and will be looked at ... I have no doubt that all of those things will be extremely carefully looked at, because in that 2,700-page report, there are many questions and many short failings that have surfaced, and they all need to be looked at very carefully.
“And it is not inconceivable that what you’ve described may be something that transpires.”
It comes as Rishi Sunak has vowed to deliver a comprehensive compensation to victims following a damning report yesterday.
In full: Gove’s extremism warning
Mr Gove is set to urge members of the House of Lords to pass the Economic Activity of Public Bodies (Overseas Matters) Bill.
The policy will stop businesses and organisations – including those affiliated with Israel – being targeted through ongoing boycotts by public bodies, leading to community tensions and a rise in antisemitism.
The leveling up secretary is just minutes away from delivering a major speech slamming pro-Palestine organisers.
Mr Gove will accuse them of not doing enough to stop the rise of antisemitism.
Condemning recent marches in London, he will also say that many protesters are “thoughtful, gentle, compassionate people”. But they walk “side by side with those who are promoting hate”.
Labour to build new generation of towns
Angela Rayner is set to deliver a speech today outlining the party’s plans to tackle the housing crisis.
Speaking from Leeds, the shadow deputy leader will promise voters the creation of new towns.
Ahead of the speech, Ms Rayner said: “Labour’s new towns are just one part of our ambitious house-building agenda which will see swathes of good quality, affordable houses built in the national interest.
“Developers who deliver on their obligations to build high quality, well designed and sustainable affordable housing, with green spaces and transport links and schools and GPs surgeries nearby, will experience a new dawn under Labour.”
‘UK is a pioneer with Rwanda deportation plan,’ says Austrian chancellor
Karl Nehammer has praised Rishi Sunak’s plans to fly asylum seekers out of the country.
Speaking today, he said: “The UK is therefore also a pioneer for this model, a model and a path that will be important for the Europeans as well.
“The Rwanda model is a solution for us to have asylum proceedings in safe third countries and that is something we need to put on the EU’s agenda as well.”
He added: “We support the British path and the British model.”
More countries to implement Rwanda plan, PM confirms
The PM has confirmed Austria could implement a similar plan on their territory.
Discussing the Rwanda policy with chancellor Karl Nehammer in Vienna, he revealed 15 countries now support the plans.
He also vowed the UK will continue “bringing others along with us on the journey”.
‘Business as usual won’t solve this problem,’ PM says
Praising the Austria-UK cooperation, he says: “Austria is an important friend to the United Kingdom.
And the UK has now “taken steps to deepen that relationship even further,” he adds.
The PM says illegal migration is “truly one of the defining issues of our time” and that “we face criminal gangs that are growing in strength across the European continent and beyond”.
Referring to his Rwanda plan, Mr Sunak said he and Mr Nehammer agree that “business as usual won’t solve this problem” and “we have to think creatively”, such as by creating a deterrent with removals to safe third countries under the Rwanda scheme.
“It’s increasingly clear that many other countries now agree that that is the approach that is required – bold, novel, looking at safe country partnerships,” he said.
Rishi Sunak is speaking now from Vienna
Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer says the UK is a pioneer in deporting asylum seekers to third countries.
Mr Nehammer says: “Tackling illegal migration is something that affect us here in the European Union,” but also in the UK.
He says the UK plays a key role in making that happen, after the PM launched a pioneering schemeato send asylum seekers to third countries.
