Michael Gove speaks on antisemitism after Jewish hate crimes triple in London ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

Michael Gove is delivering a hard-hitting speech warning the country is “descending into darkness” following a rise in antisemitism.

The communities secretary is speaking in London amid concerns over a 147 per cent increase in antisemitic incidents since 2022.

He has accused organisers of pro-Palestinian marches of not doing enough to stop some demonstrators spreading anti-Jewish messages.

Organising groups have previously said the marches, which have drawn crowds of thousands in calling for an end to the war in Gaza, are overwhelmingly peaceful with a low arrest rate.

Two-thirds of the 4,103 anti-Jewish hate incidents occurred on or after Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, which triggered the war in Gaza.

It comes as Mel Stride has warned MPs involved in the infected blood scandal could be prosecuted following the publication of the damning 2,700-page report.

The work and pensions secretary said: “There are many questions and many short failings that have surfaced, and they all need to be looked at very carefully.”

Meanwhile, the prime minister met Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Austria to discuss illegal migration and to promote the use third-country schemes to deport asylum seekers.