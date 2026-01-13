List of government U-turns as digital ID plans set to be scrapped

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The government has appeared to abandon its flagship mandatory digital ID policy, marking another significant reversal since the general election.

Plans for a compulsory digital ID system, intended for right-to-work checks, were reportedly thrown into disarray on Tuesday.

The Times indicated that ministers are now considering alternatives, allowing other digital documents to fulfil the requirement.

This potential shift is the latest in a string of government U-turns.

Previously, it scaled back major welfare reforms following pressure from backbenchers.

It also partially reduced inheritance tax on farms after extensive lobbying from the agricultural sector, highlighting a pattern of policy adjustments.

open image in gallery Plans to implement a mandatory digital ID policy look set to be scrapped ( Jonathan Brady/PA )

Here are some of the U-turns:

Business rate reliefs for pubs

The Treasury is currently understood to be preparing a support package for the pub industry after an outcry over the impact of a major hike in business rates, marking a major U-turn on its November 26 budget plans.

It follows pressure from Labour backbenchers and is the latest policy aimed at raising tax or saving money to be ditched or watered down in the face of opposition.

Ministers had put in place a £4.3 billion fund to help pubs with the transition to higher rates, but it is understood that Chancellor Rachel Reeves will soon announce additional support, including further business rates relief and measures to cut licensing red tape.

Inheritance tax for farmers

On December 23, the Government announced it would raise the inheritance tax relief threshold for farmers from £1 million to £2.5 million in a climbdown after months of protest.

The change to the reforms initially announced at Labour’s first budget last year came after ministers “listened to concerns” of the farming community and businesses, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said.

The original Treasury plans to raise money as farmers pass their businesses from generation to generation triggered protests, with tractors outside Parliament and criticism from some Labour MPs in rural seats.

Two-child benefit cap

The Government announced in the autumn budget that the two-child cap is being scrapped from April.

Seven Labour MPs were previously suspended for voting against the Government in backing motions to lift it.

The cap has prevented parents from claiming universal credit or tax credits for more than their first two children.

It was introduced by the Conservative government in 2017, and has been widely criticised by Labour MPs and anti-poverty advocate groups.

It is estimated the move will cost £3 billion by 2029-30, according to the OBR.

open image in gallery The Government announced in the autumn budget that the two-child cap is being scrapped from April ( James Manning/PA )

Day-one workers’ rights

In November, ministers axed the proposal to cut the “qualifying period” for workers to make an unfair dismissal claim from 24 months to the first day in a new job, in a bid to get the legislation through Parliament.

The Government now intends to introduce the right after six months of service instead, while other day-one rights to parental leave and sick pay will still go ahead, coming into effect in April 2026.

The concession came after some businesses voiced concerns about potential costs and recruitment challenges.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer faced backbench anger, with some ministers claiming the U-turn breached the Labour manifesto.

Labour’s manifesto explicitly promised to “consult fully with businesses, workers, and civil society on how to put our plans into practice before legislation is passed”.

“This will include banning exploitative zero-hours contracts; ending fire and rehire; and introducing basic rights from day one to parental leave, sick pay, and protection from unfair dismissal,” it said.

Waspi women

In November, Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden announced that ministers will reconsider their decision to not award compensation to the so-called Waspi women.

The Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) group claim they were affected by the way changes to the state pension age were communicated.

Ministers have committed to make “best endeavours” to reconsider potential compensation within 12 weeks, or by February 24, and to pay more than half of Waspi’s legal costs, the group said.

Last year, a report by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) suggested compensation ranging between £1,000 and £2,950 could be appropriate for each of those affected.

But in December 2024, the Government had said that, while it accepted the ombudsman’s finding of maladministration and apologised for a delay in writing to 1950s-born women, a blanket compensation scheme, which could cost taxpayers up to £10.5 billion, could not be justified.

National insurance

The Government’s budget decision to extend the freeze on national insurance thresholds by three years has led many to accuse Labour of breaking its manifesto pledges on tax.

Labour’s 2024 election manifesto said: “Labour will not increase taxes on working people, which is why we will not increase national insurance, the basic, higher, or additional rates of income tax, or VAT.”

The Government said that Labour’s manifesto commitments apply only to the rates of income tax and national insurance contributions, and that therefore the extension of the threshold freezes does not break its pledge.

open image in gallery The government have also made decisions on national insurance and income tax ( AFP/Getty )

Income tax

In the autumn budget the Government abandoned its plans to raise income tax and extended a freeze on thresholds instead, which with previous extensions means millions face being dragged into paying higher rates.

Ministers say the changes in the autumn statement, which included overall taxes being raised by £26 billion, were “fair and necessary” to help cut the cost of living and improve public services.

Benefits cuts

In the week of Sir Keir’s first anniversary in Number 10 the Prime Minister scrapped a raft of the Government’s proposed welfare reforms in the face of a backbench revolt.

A U-turn in July 2025 saw changes to Pip eligibility stripped out of the Government’s welfare legislation, amid warnings from rebel Labour MPs of the impact on disabled claimants.

An ongoing review into Pip, led by social security and disability minister Sir Stephen Timms, is expected to report by the autumn, although the Government has said an interim update is expected before then.

Grooming gangs inquiry

A national row over grooming gangs was ignited in January last year after tech billionaire Elon Musk used his X social media platform to launch a barrage of attacks on Sir Keir and safeguarding minister Jess Phillips.

It followed the Government’s decision to decline a request from Oldham Council for a Whitehall-led inquiry into child sexual abuse in the town.

Sir Keir resisted calls for a national probe for months, with the Government insisting its focus was on putting in place the outstanding recommendations already made in a seven-year national inquiry by Professor Alexis Jay.

But in June 2025, Sir Keir confirmed a statutory inquiry into the grooming gangs scandal would be held.

Baroness Anne Longfield will lead the inquiry over three years with a budget of £65 million, the Home Secretary announced in December.

Winter fuel payments

In May last year Starmer announced a partial U-turn on its previous decision to severely restrict payments through means testing, instead opting to give the payment to all pensioners except those earning above £35,000 a year.

Trans rights

After the Supreme Court’s ruling on the legal definition of a woman in April last year, the Prime Minister appeared to backtrack on his previous stance on trans rights.

In March 2022, before entering No 10, Sir Keir had said “a woman is a female adult, and in addition to that trans women are women, and that is not just my view, that is actually the law”.

But after the justices’ decision on April 16, he told ITV West Country: “A woman is an adult female, and the court has made that absolutely clear.”