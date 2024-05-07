Fury as Green Party member quits London Assembly just three days after being elected

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The former leader of the Green Party has sparked fury after quitting the London Assembly just three days after being re-elected to her seat.

Sian Berry, who is standing to become an MP for the Greens in Brighton this year, passed the role to the party’s mayoral candidate, Zoe Garbett, instead.

It means Ms Garbett, who received 9,646 votes in the London mayoral contest, will take Ms Berry’s place in the London Assembly without the need for a by-election.

The Green Party’s Sian Berry quit the London Assembly three days after being elected ( PA Archive )

Ms Garbett said she was “excited to join the Assembly and get to work for Londoners”, adding that there is “so much to do”.

And Ms Berry said her colleague had “shown how much of a difference she will make in City Hall”.

“That’s why she needs to be in this job as soon as possible,” Ms Berry, who was Green Party co-leader from 2018 to 2021, added.

But critics were outraged at Ms Berry’s decision to quit just three days after winning her seat.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting described the move as “very poor”. And senior Labour MP Jess Phillips said it was “a terrible thing to do”.

Sian Berry is standing to succeed Caroline Lucas in Brighton Pavilion ( PA Archive )

Labour MP Kevin Brennan added: “The practical embodiment of political cynicism and treating voters with utter contempt from Green Party politician Sian Berry I hope electors in Brighton Pavillion have taken note.”

Ms Berry is trying to keep Brighton Pavilion Green when Caroline Lucas steps down at the coming general election.

Her main challenger is Labour candidate Tom Gray, a musician and activist who won the Mercury Prize with the band Gomez in 1998.

Mr Gray has not directly commented on her resignation yet, but reposted a slew of criticism of Ms Berry on social media site X.

Ms Lucas said last year she would be standing down after being elected to parliament in 2010.

Sian Berry was Green Party co-leader from 2018 to 2021 ( Getty )

Ms Lucas said: “It has been the honour of my life to represent the people of Brighton Pavilion in Parliament for the past 13 years, and to see my majority increase at each of the past four elections.

“I am delighted that Sian has been elected by party members.

“There couldn’t be a more passionate and committed person to pick up the baton and continue this city’s tradition of doing politics differently, and standing up for what matters.

“I am certain that Sian will be a powerful Green voice in Parliament, holding to account whichever party forms the next government, and championing the concerns of constituents.”

She added: “This country desperately needs more Green MPs.

“This is a critical decade for tackling the climate and nature emergencies, supporting people through a cost of living scandal, and campaigning for social justice and human rights.

“I can’t wait to see what Sian will do.”

Ms Berry has been a member of the London Assembly since 2016 and has also served as a councillor for the Highgate ward of Camden Borough Council since 2014.