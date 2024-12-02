Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Remarks made by MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace were “completely inappropriate and misogynistic”, Downing Street has said after culture secretary Lisa Nandy held crunch talks with the BBC over the allegations.

The broadcaster is conducting an independent review into workplace culture after numerous allegations about Mr Wallace’s behaviour emerged.

Lisa Nandy met with BBC bosses to seek assurances that the review will “deliver clear and timely recommendations”, as well as asking for an update on its progress.

Defending his actions over the weekend, Mr Wallace said the accusations originated from “a handful of middle-class women of a certain age”.

Gregg Wallace addressed the accusations in a post on Instagram (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

The prime minister’s official spokesman said: “The culture secretary spoke with the BBC leadership at the end of last week on this matter and wider workplace culture issues to seek assurances that there are robust processes in place to deal with complaints.

“Clearly the comments we have seen from the individual over the weekend were completely inappropriate and misogynistic.

“More broadly the BBC is conducting an independent review into workplace culture which must deliver clear and timely recommendations. It’s essential that staff and the wider public have confidence that the BBC takes these issues seriously.”

The 60-year-old faces allegations from 13 people across a range of shows over a 17-year period, as reported by BBC News on Thursday, with many others since sharing their experiences.

Among the complainants was former Newsnight host Kirsty Wark who told BBC News that on two occasions, Mr Wallace relayed stories and jokes of a “sexualised nature” in front of contestants and crew when she competed on Celebrity MasterChef in 2011.

On Monday, Labour MP Rupa Huq demanded that the BBC take

Asked whether the prime minister thinks the show should be taken off air, his spokesperson said: “These allegations are obviously deeply concerning. It is right for a thorough investigation to be conducted but it’s a matter for the BBC.”

Addressing the accusations in a post on Instagram on Sunday, Mr Wallace said: “I can see the complaints coming from a handful of middle-class women of a certain age, just from Celebrity MasterChef. This isn’t right.”

In another video, he claimed “absolutely none” of the people he had worked with on his shows had made a complaint about him.

The presenter’s lawyers say “it is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature”.