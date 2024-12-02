Independent TV
Lorraine Kelly tells MasterChef’s Gregg Wallace to ‘shut up’ after ‘women of certain age’ comment
Lorraine Kelly claimed MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace needs to “shut up” after he hit back at “women of a certain age” for criticising his alleged behaviour on the BBC show.
The presenter left the BBC programme on Thursday (28 November) after historic claims were made by 13 people, which he has since characterised as “coming from a handful of middle-class women of a certain age, just from Celebrity MasterChef”.
Ms Kelly said she was “astounded” by the presenter’s response during Monday’s episode of her show.
A BBC spokesperson said “any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated”.
