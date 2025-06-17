Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The failure of officials to collect ethnicity data on grooming gangs which abused children has been a “bloody disaster”, the author of a damning report into the scandal has said.

Baroness Casey told MPs that information on perpetrators is “incomplete and unreliable”, as she hit out at what she described as a “public irresponsibility”.

Statistics had been “half” collected, she told members of the Commons Home Affairs committee, adding: “That’s a bloody disaster, frankly.”

Baroness Louise Casey appeared before MPs ( PA )

Her “deeply disturbing” report into grooming gangs found children and teenage girls were blamed for crimes perpetrated against them and too many parts of the state had been in “denial” about what was going on.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper said there had been “too little justice” for victims as she announced a string of measures, including mandatory collection of data on the nationality and ethnicity of perpetrators and a time-limited national inquiry.

Baroness Louise Casey also the BBC she was "disappointed" by the Conservatives’ response to her review of the scandal, leaving leader Kemi Badenoch forced to insist she was not politicising the issue.

Speaking at a press conference alongside grooming gang survivors and campaigners, the Conservative leader said was "not doing politics now", but criticised people who sought to "tone police those who are pointing out when something has gone wrong".

She said: "I do think that we should take the politics out of it. But who was it that said when we raised this issue that we were pandering to the far right? That's what brought the politics into it.”

Earlier Ms Casey told MPs: “I feel very strongly on issues that are as searing as people’s race, when we know the prejudice and racism that people of colour experience in this country, to not get how you treat that data right is a different level of public irresponsibility. Sorry, to put it so bluntly... but I think it’s particularly important if you are collecting those sorts of issues to get them 100 per cent right.

“And if you are not getting them 100 per cent right, please don’t use them to justify another position, which is potentially what happened. That may be well meaning, it may not be well meaning, but that’s how the data has run.”

She added that her view was “collect something or don’t collect something. For God’s sake, don’t half collect it. That’s a bloody disaster, frankly.”

At her press conference, against a backdrop of Union Jacks, Ms Badenoch said: "I'm not doing politics now, when I'm in the Houses of Parliament, when I'm in the Commons, I will do politics.”