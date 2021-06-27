News of former health secretary Matt Hancock’s resignation dominated the front pages on Sunday, 27 June.

“Gone - Hancock quits after day of humiliation”, The Observer’s main headline said.

Branding Mr Hancock’s resignation a a "blow to [Prime Minister Boris Johnson's] authority", The Observer detailed Mr Hancock’s downfall after it came to light that he had broken social distancing guidelines last month by kissing his aide, Gina Coladangelo, in his ministerial office.

The Sun on Sunday, meanwhile, went with the headline 'Matt finished', branding Mr Hancock a "hypocrite" over the photos and videos revealing his affair with Ms Coladangelo, which were first revealed by The Sun.

The Mail On Sunday had “Hancock quits his job – and marriage”, splashed across its front page, with the publication revealing it had learned that the former health secretary ended his marriage on Thursday evening after "telling his devastated wife Martha" about his affair just hours before pictures of him kissing his aide were published.

The Sunday Telegraph highlighted Mr Hancock's own words in his resignation letter: "Those of us who make these rules have got to stick by them", while The Sunday Times went with “humiliated Hancock quits” as its own main headline.

The latter publication also shared the news that Mr Hancock had ended his 15-year marriage to his wife Martha just hours before the revelation of his affair was made to the public.

“Matt finished”, The Sunday Mirror said, as The Sunday Express described Mr Hancock as being “forced to quit”.

Sunday People branded the former health secretary "Hopeless & jobless" in its main headline as the Daily Star on Sunday branded Mr Hancock's apology the "tears of a clown".