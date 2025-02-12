Heathrow to unveil expansion plan as Reeves attempts to kickstart growth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heathrow airport is set to announce multibillion-pound investment to expand two of its terminals as it prepares its proposal for a new runway.

In a speech on Wednesday, chief executive Thomas Woldbye will unveil funding for upgrades and expansion, including construction of the runway - something he will say is expected to bring “tangible benefits” this year.

The upgrades will also include boosting the capacity of Terminals 2 and 5, reconfiguring the layout of the airfield, and improving bus and coach connections.

Rachel Reeves last month threw her backing behind the £20bn infrastructure project in an attempt to kickstart growth in the UK.

The chancellor hopes the project - which the government aims to complete by 2035 - will boost growth in Britain, as the economy teeters on the brink of recession.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves launched spending plans as part of the October Budget (Ian Forsyth/PA)

Ms Reeves, who is fighting to save her job amid doubts over the direction of Britain’s finances, used a major speech on growth in January to indicate her support for the extra landing strip - despite previous opposition from a number of key Cabinet members.

Mr Woldbye will confirm plans to submit a third runway proposal to the government this summer, arguing that the privately-funded project is “critical for the country’s future economic success”.

“Heathrow is proud to answer the chancellor’s call to get Britain building”, he will say.

“This is vital investment and will ensure Heathrow remains globally competitive and a jewel in the country’s crown.”

It comes despite deep splits within the Labour Party over the plans, with London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan previously saying he would consider joining a legal challenge if the government backed a third runway.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband has repeatedly expressed opposition to the plans in the past - once threatening to quit Gordon Brown’s cabinet over the proposal.

This is vital investment and will ensure Heathrow remains globally competitive and a jewel in the country’s crown Thomas Woldbye, Heathrow

But he has now said he will “support what the government is doing” and abide by his collective responsibility as a government minister.

He also said the plans could still be compatible with the government’s net zero targets, despite concerns over significant increase in carbon emissions due to the added air traffic.

But the Heathrow chief executive will insist the project can be carried out “responsibly” because of “strict environmental safeguards”.

He will say: “This project can only go ahead if we meet the rules on noise, air quality and carbon that the government sets out in the Airports National Policy Statement – it’s as simple as that.

“Even though we’re serving more passengers than ever before, our noise footprint is smaller and we’re also using more sustainable aviation fuel than ever before.

“I want to assure you that we are committed to listening and working with our local communities to provide them with the certainty they deserve, ending years of doubt.”

The government said the investment programme is expected to secure thousands of British steel jobs across the country by driving a significant increase in demand for UK-made steel.

The announcement - welcomed by the steel industry - comes just days after Donald Trump signed off on plans for 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports, sparking fear in the industry.

Mr Woldbye will make the speech at British Steel’s Scunthorpe plant, which is the only facility making primary steel in the UK.

He will sign the UK Steel Charter, which aims to maximise supply chain opportunities for UK steel producers.

Terminal 5 – which opened in 2008 – required 80,000 tonnes of steel.

Detailed plans for the third runway are still being prepared.

The Department for Business and Trade said it welcomed a “major vote of confidence from Heathrow in its growth mission after backing a third runway.”

Industry minister Sarah Jones, who is expected to give a keynote speech at the launch event on Wednesday, will say the proposal “not only secures thousands of jobs but marks a major vote of confidence in our homegrown steel sector and this government’s Industrial Strategy”.

Responding, Alex Veitch, director of policy at the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “Expanding airport capacity is a key part of accelerating economic growth – and today’s announcement is great news for British business.

“It is real show of support for domestic steel production and supply chains across the UK.”

UK Steel director general Gareth Stace added: “Heathrow signing the UK Steel Charter is a major vote of confidence in UK steelmaking and British businesses full stop.

“With the airport embarking on its largest-ever private investment programme, this commitment unlocks significant opportunities for UK steel producers and supply chains to help deliver critical national infrastructure.”

But campaigners described the planned announcement as “Orwellian”.

Paul McGuinness, chairman of the No 3rd Runway Coalition group, said: “How bizarre for the government to suggest supporting a project that hasn’t even submitted a planning application, and can’t be approved until well beyond this parliament’s lifetime, will kickstart economic growth.

“As for any construction or purchase of steel, that would be at least over half a decade away, and the project may yet prove uninvestable as several of Heathrow’s airline customers have averred.

“The costs of demolishing villages, diverting roads and rivers and tunnelling over the M25’s busiest junction, to increase Heathrow’s size by an area that is larger than Birmingham International Airport, promises to be inordinately expensive.”