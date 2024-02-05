Watch live as Grant Shapps speaks on latest airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Grant Shapps updates parliament on the latest Houthis strikes on Monday 5 February.

Rishi Sunak, the prime minister, has said the Houthis’ “illegal” harassment campaign in the Red Sea is having “economic consequences”, as he defended the UK taking part in a third wave of air strikes.

There have been fears that the attacks on commercial ships in the Middle East could drive up the price of goods in the shops, as cargo firms are forced to re-route their vessels via longer and more costly routes to avoid clashes with the rebel group.

Mr Sunak said the UK on Saturday had acted in “self-defence” when taking part in joint air strikes with the US to target Houthi sites in Yemen.

He repeated that he “won’t hesitate to protect British lives”, in a signal that he would be undeterred from continuing to approve further RAF bombing raids if the Houthis do not desist.