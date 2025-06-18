UK politics live: Labour attacks Tories over ‘appalling mess’ of HS2 with billions wasted and delays past 2033
Transport secretary Heidi Alexander will also address allegations of fraud by contractors
The Conservatives wasted billions of pounds on the severely delayed HS2 line which will not open until beyond the deadline of 2033, the Labour government will say.
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is expected to to say she is drawing a “line in the sand” over the beleaguered rail project after years of badly negotiated contracts and multiple design changes.
“Billions of pounds of taxpayers’ money has been wasted by constant scope changes, ineffective contracts and bad management,” Ms Alexander will tell the House of Commons. “It’s an appalling mess. But it’s one we will sort out.”
She is due to announce the findings of two reviews into what has gone wrong with the project, as well as address allegations of fraud by contractors to HS2.
The high-speed railway was initially estimated to cost £37.5bn in 2013, but in June last year, it was revealed that the line between London and Birmingham alone would hit £66bn.
Housing and planning minister Matthew Pennycook said: “Frankly, when it comes to HS2, in some ways we’re a bit of a laughing stock around the world in terms of how we handle infrastructure.”
Labour peer calls for HS2 to be stopped and put in administration
Lord Tony Berkeley branded the HS2 rail project “chaos” as he insisted it should be stopped.
The Labour peer, who served as deputy chairman of a government review into HS2, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It’s chaos, and we haven’t been told anything about it.
“Rishi Sunak, after all, cancelled it 18 months ago. That was the previous government but everybody in HS2 seems to have ignored it and the Government’s ignored it by continuing to pour money down it when they should have stopped 18 months ago and they should still stop today.
“They’ve wasted billions already.
“I think that the first thing to do is to stop digging when you don’t know what you’re doing and where it’s going to end up, and I would put HS2 into administration. Let the administrators sort it out and then take a clear, simple look at what they want to achieve and get it done in a much more cost effective way.”
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is set to tell the Commons on Wednesday that she is drawing a “line in the sand” over the beleaguered rail project.
Sir Keir Starmer will delay the opening of HS2 as costs soar and a damning report exposes the “litany of failure” behind the rail line.
The prime minister’s transport secretary will announce on Wednesday that the remaining London to Birmingham stretch of the high speed rail project will be delayed beyond its target opening date of 2033. A source told The Independent “the original target can’t be hit”.
Heidi Alexander will lay out how the Tories saw the cost of HS2 soar by £37bn between its approval in 2012 and last year’s general election.
Read the full article from political correspondent Archie Mitchell here:
HS2 branded 'appalling mess' by transport secretary
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is expected to tell Parliament on Wednesday afternoon there is “no reasonable way to deliver” the high-speed railway on schedule and within budget.
The project has already suffered repeated delays and soaring costs despite being scaled back.
Ms Alexander will tell the Commons she is drawing a “line in the sand” over the beleaguered rail project, as the Government attempts to reset how the UK delivers major infrastructure.
“Billions of pounds of taxpayers’ money has been wasted by constant scope changes, ineffective contracts and bad management,” Alexander will tell the House of Commons … It’s an appalling mess. But it’s one we will sort out.”
