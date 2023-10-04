Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Rishi Sunak closes the annual Conservative Party conference on Wednesday 4 October.

The prime minister is set to defy a backlash from Tory colleagues and northern leaders by abandoning the high-speed rail route to Manchester as he seeks to portray himself as a radical reformer.

He is expected to use his conference speech in the northern city to axe the HS2 leg from Birmingham as he criticises 30 years of a “broken” system incentivising “the easy decision, not the right one”.

With the Tories having been in charge for the majority of the last three decades, Mr Sunak will pitch himself as the man to “fundamentally change our country” ahead of an election expected next year.

He is widely expected to bring the axe down on the high-speed rail project that was due to connect Manchester with Birmingham, and on to central London, but has so far refused to confirm the plans.

Mr Sunak is also expected to pledge to reinvest around £36 billion of savings into road and rail schemes in the North and Midlands.