Starmer to delay HS2 after ‘litany of failure’ under Tories

Sir Keir Starmer will delay the opening of HS2 as costs soar and a damning report exposes the “litany of failure” behind the rail line.

The prime minister’s transport secretary will announce on Wednesday that the remaining London to Birmingham stretch of the high speed rail project will be delayed beyond its target opening date of 2033. A source told The Independent “the original target can’t be hit”.

Heidi Alexander will lay out how the Tories saw the cost of HS2 soar by £37bn between its approval in 2012 and last year’s general election.

And she will vow that those who may have taken advantage of taxpayers by charging inflated prices will face consequences for doing so.

Ms Alexander will tell the Commons she is drawing a “line in the sand” over the beleaguered rail project, as the government attempts to reset how major infrastructure is delivered.

open image in gallery Heidi Alexander unveil a ‘litany of failures’ over HS2

Ministers plan to learn from the mistakes of HS2 so that they do a better job when it comes to projects like Northern Powerhouse Rail and the Lower Thames Crossing, it is understood.

“HS2 has made Britain a laughing stock in terms of its ability to deliver big infrastructure projects, and it has to end. This will set out the way we will do that,” a government source said.

The result of two reviews into HS2 are expected to be announced alongside the Transport Secretary’s statement.

The first of these is an interim report by Mark Wild, the chief executive of HS2, who was appointed late last year.

He will assess the construction of the project’s first phase from London to Birmingham.

A second, wider review into the governance and accountability of HS2, led by James Stewart, will also report back.

open image in gallery HS2 has seen costs soar and faced huge delays

This is expected to set out what has gone wrong with the project, and what ministers can learn for future infrastructure projects.

Tony Berkeley branded HS2 "chaos" as he insisted it should be stopped.

The Labour peer, who served as deputy chairman of a government review into HS2, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "It's chaos, and we haven't been told anything about it.

"Rishi Sunak, after all, cancelled it 18 months ago. That was the previous government but everybody in HS2 seems to have ignored it and the government's ignored it by continuing to pour money down it when they should have stopped 18 months ago and they should still stop today.

"They've wasted billions already.

"I think that the first thing to do is to stop digging when you don't know what you're doing and where it's going to end up, and I would put HS2 into administration. Let the administrators sort it out and then take a clear, simple look at what they want to achieve and get it done in a much more cost effective way."

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is set to tell the Commons on Wednesday that she is drawing a "line in the sand" over the beleaguered rail project.

As she addresses MPs, the transport secretary is expected to address allegations of fraud by contractors to HS2 which have emerged recently.

Earlier this week, it emerged HS2 Ltd reported a sub-contractor working on the rail line to HMRC following an internal probe.

During the statement, Ms Alexander is also set to announce a new chair of HS2.

The current chair, Sir Jon Thompson, previously announced he would stand down in the spring of this year.

His replacement will be Mike Brown, according to The Daily Telegraph newspaper.

Mr Brown is the former commissioner for Transport for London, who helped to oversee the deliver of Crossrail, the transport project which became London’s Elizabeth Line.

HS2 was originally due to run between London and Birmingham, then onto Manchester and Leeds, but the second phase of project was scrapped by Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives due to spiralling costs, a decision first revealed by The Independent in September 2023.

Concerns about the costs of the stunted project have persisted, with £100 million spent on a bat tunnel aimed at mitigating the railway’s environmental impact singled out by Sir Keir for criticism.