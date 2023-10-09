Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has admitted that some of the promised transport projects he said would get money from cancelling HS2 were only “illustrative” and not meant as pledges.

There has been widespread criticism of the PM's Network North plan after it emerged that some projects already exist, while others were dropped from an initial government press release.

Since the big move to axe HS2's northern section, first revealed by The Independent, the prime minister has repeatedly promised that “every penny” of the £36bn removed from HS2 would go to transport alternatives.

But Mr Sunak told the audience at a business event in Nottinghamshire that he “shouldn’t be me making those decisions” on Network North projects – saying it would be down to regional mayors to decide exactly which projects get built.

He later admitted some of the transport projects promised as replacements for HS2 were only “illustrative” examples of what could be done, as he was grilled by BBC Radio 2 host Jeremy Vine.

The PM got impatient during the testy exchange – ducking questions about which projects would definitely get delivered.

Asked if it was a mistake to claim money would be used to extend the Metrolink tram network to Manchester Airport – when that has already opened – Mr Sunak said: “No … Well, look, there’s a range of illustrative projects that could be funded. But ultimately it’s going to be local leaders are in charge.”

The BBC host challenged the PM, saying: “None of this stuff going to happen, is it?” Mr Sunak replied: “No – that’s completely not right. Do you know why it’s going to happen? It’s because actually that money is going to be given to local areas.”

Mr Vine said the pledge of “£100m for a mass transit system for Bristol” was listed – but had disappeared a day later. “You keep pointing out these things … Money is going to be given to local mayors or local councils in all of these areas,” said the PM.

The same list included a statement that the Leamside Line – a north east line closed in 1964 – will be reopened.

But Transport secretary Mark Harper said at the weekend that it was only “an example”. A newer version of the document said the £1.8bn allocated to the North East from funding pots “could part fund the reopening of the Leamside Line”.

The government has also enraged northern leaders by moving quickly to sell off land needed to build HS2's phases north of Birmingham – making it harder for an incoming Labour government to restart the line.

Speaking at a fringe event at Labour conference, Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, said the land for the HS2's northern phase needed to be safeguarded.

Mr Burnham told the audience in Liverpool that the timescales given by the government for selling off the land were not acceptable.

And he said the decision to cancel the route "mustn't be allowed to stand".

Andy Burnham is a critic of the decision to cancel HS2’s northern phases (Getty)

"We need to safeguard the land. We've been told that the Birmingham to Manchester land is protected for a matter of weeks but that protection will be lifted," Mr Burnham told delegates in Liverpool.

"That does not give [West Midlands mayor] Andy Street or me or [West Yorkshire mayor] Tracy Brabin or anyone else the time to look at whether that's viable.

"We need to actually work together. There should be a clear message that time should be allowed to look at Birmingham to Manchester to see if we can come up with an alternative solution."

He added: "When will Birmingham to Manchester ever get a good railway line if we throw away all the work that's been done in the last 15 years?"

Speaking at the same event Louise Haigh, Labour's shadow transport secretary, said the party would speak to local leaders to work up a "comprehensive and well-developed plan by the next election" for railways in the north so that it could be delivered "from day one".

Keir Starmer said last week he could not pledge to restart the project because he did not know what state it would be in if and when Labour took office.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves announced in her conference speech on Monday that Labour would hold an inquiry into HS2 to learn lessons on how other projects could better control their costs.