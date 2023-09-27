Five Labour mayors join forces to derail Sunak’s plan to axe HS2

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Five Labour mayors has joined forces in a bid to derail Rishi Sunak’s plans to axe or delay the northern leg of HS2 – warning of huge “economic damage” across the country.

The Independent first revealed that the prime minister was in secret talks – dubbed Project Redwood – with his chancellor Jeremy Hunt to scrap phase 2 of the project.

Labour mayors Sadiq Khan, Andy Burnham, Tracy Brabin, Oliver Coppard and Steve Rotheram issued a joint plea to the prime minister not to cut the landmark high-speed rail further.

The local leaders – who meet transport chiefs in Leeds on Wednesday as they organise opposition – warned that failure to deliver in full on HS2 would “leave swathes of the North with Victorian transport infrastructure that is unfit for purpose”.

A joint statement revealed the five mayors have been “inundated” with concerns from constituents about the potential “economic damage that will result from any decision not to proceed with HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail in full”.

Mr Burham has already warned the government that his Greater Manchester authority could sue if the northern leg of HS2 is scrapped, insisting: “We are not just going to lie down.”

Mr Sunak has faced huge political backlash over reports he is weighing axing the Birmingham-Manchester leg of HS2 amid soaring costs – with Boris Johnson and George Osborne among the senior Tories warning the PM he must not “mutilate” the project.

The PM and chancellor are understood to be considering an option to quell a Tory backlash by kicking the Birmingham to Manchester route into the long grass by delayed it by up to seven years.

Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak under huge pressue to commit to HS2 (PA)

There have been indications he could announce a string of regional transport improvements in an effort to limit the political fallout – including bringing forward Northern Powerhouse Rail between Manchester and Leeds.

Despite his rhetoric, Mr Burnham has suggested he could be open to a delay if the if the government commits to building an east-west route and commit to a section of HS2 between Manchester Airport and Manchester Piccadilly.

In a letter to Mr Sunak, he and Manchester City council leader Bev Craig also said they were willing to discuss delaying the northern leg.

Meanwhile, several senior Conservatives, including former chancellor George Osborne and ex-deputy prime minister Lord Heseltine, have warned that scrapping the Manchester leg of HS2 would be a “gross act of vandalism” and “abandon” the north and Midlands.

On Wednesday, culture secretary Lucy Frazer said Mr Sunak and Mr Hunt “listen to a wide variety of voices” on HS2. She told Sky News that the chancellor “always considers major infrastructure projects, the costs to the public purse”.

Ms Frazer also said high salaries for HS2 top bosses was being looked at by Mr Hunt, after it emerged that more than 40 staff earn £150,000 per year or more. “It is important that we make sure that taxpayers’ money is spent well,” she said.

Reports have suggested that Mr Sunak has been warned the price tag for the high-speed railway may have soared past £100bn – even though ministers have already moved to pause parts of the project and even axed the Leeds leg.

In October, the government estimated the cost of the Manchester leg at up to £71 bn. In June, they reported that £22.5bn had already been spent on the initial leg to Birmingham.

All these figures were calculated using 2019 prices, and they would have substantially increased due to inflation, reflecting rising costs of materials and wages.