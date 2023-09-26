Suella Braverman’s ‘nasty and cruel’ migrant crisis speech sparks furious backlash

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Suella Braverman has sparked a furious backlash over “appalling” and “nasty” comments after claiming that fearing persecution over being gay or a woman is not enough to claim asylum.

The home secretary is set to use a speech on Tuesday to say that “simply being gay, or a woman” should not by itself be enough to gain protection under international refugee laws.

LGBT+ and human rights campaigners dubbed Ms Braverman a “dangerous fool”, while opposition parties accused Ms Braverman of pushing her leadership credentials with “dog whistle” to the Tory right.

Ms Braverman will use an address to a right-wing think tank in the US to call on world leaders to make major changes to the UN Refugee Convention, suggesting it is too generous to migrants.

In provocative comments, the home secretary is expected to say: “Let me be clear, there are vast swathes of the world where it is extremely difficult to be gay, or to be a woman. Where individuals are being persecuted, it is right that we offer sanctuary.”

She will add: “But we will not be able to sustain an asylum system if in effect simply being gay, or a woman, and fearful of discrimination in your country of origin is sufficient to qualify for protection.”

Labour MP Ben Bradshaw told The Independent: “Everything Braverman says is about a future leadership election. It’s a classic dog whistle to the Tory membership who are increasingly right-wing.”

“It’s shameful that we have a home secretary that’s prepared to play politics with people’s lives. She doesn’t seem to realise that simply being gay is enough to result in persecution or death in many countries.”

SNP MP Stewart McDonald said gay asylum seekers and refugees make up a “tiny minority” of asylum cases. “So to single them out in her campaign to be the next Tory leader, Braverman yet again displays appalling, nasty and cruel instincts that are at odds with common decency,” he tweeted. “Unfit for office.”

Home secretary Suella Braverman under fire again (PA Wire)

A spokesperson for the Rainbow Migration charity said: “We are appalled to hear that the home secretary is questioning the legitimacy of LGBTQI+ people claiming asylum in the UK.”

They added: “The government’s own statistics suggest that only 2 per cent of all asylum claims in 2022 included sexual orientation as a reason for needing protection.”

A spokesperson for the Women 4 Refugee Women said Ms Braverman’s comments were “absurd” since members of the LGBTQ+ community “face specific and particular harms” based on their gender or sexuality. “The majority of women we support have survived extreme harm, including gender-based and sexual violence, forced prostitution, torture, and trafficking.”

Home Office minister Chris Philp backed up Ms Braverman by saying some people are falsely claiming to be persecuted, claiming that “some people claim to be gay when they’re not”.

The junior minister told Times Radio on Tuesday: “When I was immigration minister I came across a number of cases when people had claimed to be gay, produced photographs of them and a sort of same-sex partner and it turned out on further investigation it was a sibling, it wasn’t a same-sex partner at all.”

The home secretary will use her address at the American Enterprise Institute, a centre-right think tank in Washington DC, to set out a new blueprint for the Refugee Convention.

Ms Braverman will say the landmark international protocol of 1951 – the basis of the global asylum system which has been signed by 146 countries – should be reformed and replaced with something “fit for our modern age”.

She will also controversially argue that Channel migrants should no longer be treated as refugees. The cabinet minister is expected to say: “Nobody entering the UK by boat from France is fleeing imminent peril.”

Rishi Sunak and Braverman has promised to ‘stop the boats’ (Getty/PA)

Ms Braverman has previously taken aim at the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) – claiming it is thwarting the efforts of Rishi Sunak’s government to send asylum seekers on one-way flights to Rwanda, another measure designed to reduce the number of small boat crossings.

Ms Braverman is set to describe the UN convention as “an incredible achievement of its age” – but will suggest it needs to be reformed to stop it offering such wide and generous protections. “More than 70 years on, we now live in a completely different time,” she will say.

“According to analysis by Nick Timothy and Karl Williams for the Centre for Policy Studies, it now confers the notional right to move to another country upon at least 780 million people.”

“It is therefore incumbent upon politicians and thought leaders to ask whether the Refugee Convention, and the way it has come to be interpreted through our courts, is fit for our modern age. Or whether it is in need of reform.”

Amnesty International UK’s refugee and migrant rights programme director called Ms Braverman a “dangerous fool who is doing enormous harm at huge cost”.

Steve Valdez-Symonds said “bad-mouthing international agreements and rules” would not “change the realities that cause people to flee from persecution”.

The Refugee Council also condemning her move to question the 1951 convention, saying its principles were “just as important today as they have ever been”.

Chief executive Enver Solomon said: “Abandoning them is not an option: We must stand firm in our commitment to all people fleeing persecution and the international frameworks that were created to protect them.”

Yvette Cooper MP, Labour’s shadow home secretary, said: “The home secretary has given up on fixing the Tories’ asylum chaos at home so now she’s resorting to grandstanding abroad and looking for anyone else to blame.